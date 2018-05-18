Opposition leader treated for chest pain

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah was on Thursday morning brought to the cardiac care centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) with a complaint of chest discomfort.

A doctor at the cardiac centre said Mr Shah was immediately admitted and a computed tomography angiography was conducted.

“We kept him under observation for almost three hours after which he started feeling better. Later, on the advice of Dr Akhtar Ali Bandesha, he was discharged.”

The doctor said some medicines were prescribed for Mr Shah and he was advised to take rest.

