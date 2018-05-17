3 militants killed in clash with FC personnel during attack on Madadgar Centre in Quetta

At least six persons were injured after unidentified gunmen launched an attack on Frontier Corps' Madadgar Centre located in Survey 31 area near Chaman Housing Society in Quetta on Thursday, DawnNewsTV reported.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that FC Madadgar Centre came under attack and multiple blasts and gunfire were heard in the vicinity. Security personnel killed three suspected militants who carried out the attack.

Emergency and rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the attack. Following the attack, an emergency was imposed in hospitals in Quetta.

The security forces cordoned off the incident site and a search operation has been launched in the area. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It's the second act of terrorism to take place in the country today. Earlier, at least 12 people, including six security forces personnel, were injured in a suicide blast apparently targeting an FC vehicle in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Balochistan has experienced incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. In recent months, the province has faced a number of security challenges, with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide attacks.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.