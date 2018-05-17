FC personnel kill 5 suspected suicide bombers who attacked Madadgar Centre in Quetta

Security personnel on Thursday killed five suspected suicide bombers as they foiled a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps’ Madadgar Centre in Quetta, the military’s media wing reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, “an explosive and ammunition-laden vehicle” with five would-be suicide bombers — apparently Afghan nationals — tried to enter the FC Madadgar Centre, but security forces retaliated quickly and engaged the attackers.

"The failed terrorism attempt was a response to the killing of key terrorists in Kili Almas last night,” said ISPR.

Meanwhile, four FC personnel were injured in the attack which occurred in Survey 31 area near Chaman Housing Society in Quetta.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that FC Madadgar Centre came under attack and multiple blasts and gunfire were heard in the vicinity.

Emergency and rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the attack. Following the attack, an emergency was imposed in hospitals in Quetta.

The security forces cordoned off the incident site and a search operation has been launched in the area. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It's the second act of terrorism to take place in the country today. Earlier, at least 12 people, including six security forces personnel, were injured in a suicide blast apparently targeting an FC vehicle in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Balochistan has experienced incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. In recent months, the province has faced a number of security challenges, with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide attacks.