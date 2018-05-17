DAWN.COM

FC personnel kill 5 suspected suicide bombers who attacked Madadgar Centre in Quetta

Dawn.com | Hafeezullah SheraniUpdated May 17, 2018

Security personnel on Thursday killed five suspected suicide bombers as they foiled a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps’ Madadgar Centre in Quetta, the military’s media wing reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, “an explosive and ammunition-laden vehicle” with five would-be suicide bombers — apparently Afghan nationals — tried to enter the FC Madadgar Centre, but security forces retaliated quickly and engaged the attackers.

"The failed terrorism attempt was a response to the killing of key terrorists in Kili Almas last night,” said ISPR.

Meanwhile, four FC personnel were injured in the attack which occurred in Survey 31 area near Chaman Housing Society in Quetta.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that FC Madadgar Centre came under attack and multiple blasts and gunfire were heard in the vicinity.

Emergency and rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the attack. Following the attack, an emergency was imposed in hospitals in Quetta.

The security forces cordoned off the incident site and a search operation has been launched in the area. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It's the second act of terrorism to take place in the country today. Earlier, at least 12 people, including six security forces personnel, were injured in a suicide blast apparently targeting an FC vehicle in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Balochistan has experienced incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. In recent months, the province has faced a number of security challenges, with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide attacks.

Incognito
May 17, 2018 09:50pm

So much bragging by army got things under control, how many failures and new excuses every time.

ARIF
May 17, 2018 09:52pm

Give them 1.1 trillion and this is what you get.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 17, 2018 09:59pm

Here is the reaction of Nawaz Sharif's baseless statement from our enemies - they will never succeed, as our loyal and brave army, security forces, police and public will crush such cowardly incidents. In fact, NS's silly comments have exposed his true colours and, as a result, nation will never forgive him and his cronies!

M Dawood
May 17, 2018 10:01pm

"Yeh jo dehshatgardi hai iskay pechay wardi hai"... while wardi keeps laying down more and more lives to protect us all. Sad.

Ak
May 17, 2018 10:04pm

If India can observe cease fire in Kashmir during Ramadan then why not in ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN?

Sajad Raina
May 17, 2018 10:04pm

Hope Every thing Vll be fine ...

Ahmed bin Babar
May 17, 2018 10:07pm

Wipe them out with stat's ultimate power...

