Another exodus from PML-N as Punjab lawmakers join PTI

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated May 17, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan welcomes the Punjab lawmakers into the PTI fold. —Photo provided by author
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) saw another wave of defection on Thursday as notable lawmakers from Punjab announced their decision to quit PML-N and join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The MNAs to defect to PTI included Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Sahibzada Mohammad Nazir Sultan.

The politicians met PTI leaders at the Bani Gala residence of party chief Imran Khan. In the presence of Khan and senior party leader Jahangir Tareen, the newly-enlisted members expressed complete confidence in the party leadership and its mandate.

Former MNA Ghulam Abbasi Qureshi and former members of Punjab Assembly Meher Mohammad Aslam Bharwana, Mian Muzaffar Mehmood, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad Khan, and Mian Asif Kathia also announced their decision to sign up with PTI.

Additionally, former members of Punjab Assembly Ghulam Ahmed Khan Gadi, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoob and Meher Sultan Sikandar expressed their desire to join "the captain's team".

Expressing his joy at their decision, the PTI chairman wholeheartedly welcomed the group into the PTI fold.

Khan had on Wednesday taken a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the so-called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader was, in fact, campaigning for the PTI through his “love fest” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to an increasing number of PML-N members joining his party recently, the PTI chairman said his party might not be able to take in the “massive exodus from PML-N”.

Imran Khan's jibe at ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

“Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi, to save his corruption & business interests; I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi’s language PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PMLN,” Khan had tweeted.

