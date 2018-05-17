DAWN.COM

Another exodus from PML-N as Punjab lawmakers join PTI

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated May 17, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan welcomes the Punjab lawmakers into the PTI fold. —Photo provided by author
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) saw another wave of defection on Thursday as notable lawmakers from Punjab announced their decision to quit PML-N and join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The MNAs to defect to PTI included Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Sahibzada Mohammad Nazir Sultan.

The politicians met PTI leaders at the Bani Gala residence of party chief Imran Khan. In the presence of Khan and senior party leader Jahangir Tareen, the newly-enlisted members expressed complete confidence in the party leadership and its mandate.

Former MNA Ghulam Abbasi Qureshi and former members of Punjab Assembly Meher Mohammad Aslam Bharwana, Mian Muzaffar Mehmood, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad Khan, and Mian Asif Kathia also announced their decision to sign up with PTI.

Additionally, former members of Punjab Assembly Ghulam Ahmed Khan Gadi, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoob and Meher Sultan Sikandar expressed their desire to join "the captain's team".

Expressing his joy at their decision, the PTI chairman wholeheartedly welcomed the group into the PTI fold.

Khan had on Wednesday taken a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the so-called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader was, in fact, campaigning for the PTI through his “love fest” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to an increasing number of PML-N members joining his party recently, the PTI chairman said his party might not be able to take in the “massive exodus from PML-N”.

Imran Khan's jibe at ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

“Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi, to save his corruption & business interests; I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi’s language PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PMLN,” Khan had tweeted.

Javed
May 17, 2018 07:03pm

This is the 'Sea Change' all those on the fences had been waiting for. Now you see the multitude jump into the fray.

Aftab Qureishi
May 17, 2018 07:03pm

Go PTI!

https://www.dawn.com/news/1191043

Do you guys remember this article? I bet Mr. Malik is biting his words right about now, never underestimate the cornered tigers!

Muhammadnadeem
May 17, 2018 07:06pm

PTi ♥♥♥♥ Zinda baad

From Canada
May 17, 2018 07:13pm

My concern is that taking these PML-N people will negate the stand that PTI is taking.

Incognito
May 17, 2018 07:16pm

So basically rats are jumping the ship. How can all these corrupt politicians in PML-N not stay corrupted in PTI??

gulab
May 17, 2018 07:20pm

Well most these are seasonal lodgers, they were in PMLQ and then came to PLMN as independents fans after 5 years they will leave PTI for a new group or Party.

NACParis
May 17, 2018 07:24pm

Agree with IK. It is Nawaz and daughter's lust for power destroying the Party

F Khan
May 17, 2018 07:27pm

Another PMLQ in the making.

Haal
May 17, 2018 07:32pm

Everyone is welcome in the laundry machine.

amadeus
May 17, 2018 07:37pm

exodus of thieves to keep their pockest warm

Jawad
May 17, 2018 07:47pm

Another PMLN with the name of PTI

M. Saeed Awan
May 17, 2018 07:49pm

Special FILES would have been presented to Joiners....

Arif
May 17, 2018 07:49pm

Khan is coming!

naji
May 17, 2018 07:52pm

No body like to sail on a sinking ship.

Saif Zulfiqar
May 17, 2018 07:53pm

This is high time that Nawaz & family accept all their lootings and hoardings of billions of dollors in foreign countries and go to jail before it is too late.

Maria
May 17, 2018 07:55pm

Next election win for PTI is getting more and more likely with passing day

Mansoor
May 17, 2018 07:57pm

With same people in parliament how is change going to come? Alre all electable joining him so that he cannot change the status quo? But with the model of democratic kingdom, of which Pakistan is prime example, there is hope that he might deliver .

Mind
May 17, 2018 08:05pm

Another King’s Party in the making...

MSA
May 17, 2018 08:12pm

Now, the success of PTI seems assured. I hope that the newcomers understand the mandate of PTI and will refrain from corruption. If that happens, Pakistan will have a change that Imran has been talking about.

Desi
May 17, 2018 08:17pm

Big mistake by PTI taking all these politicians in. These are all corrupt individuals who are jumping ship now because they know after elections they will all get kicked out and won’t be able to make any money. Soon there will be news of corruption in PTI.

kala_bacha
May 17, 2018 08:18pm

The opportunistic bandwagon keeps growing. Wish PTI should rely on the grassroots / local people instead of all the hooligan politician.

Husain
May 17, 2018 08:18pm

Yeh tau hona hi tha.

haris
May 17, 2018 08:21pm

nice

Aman
May 17, 2018 08:24pm

Long live Pakistan, Long Live IK, Long Live PTI

globalcitizen
May 17, 2018 08:34pm

so this is the promised change I guess. pti is just another false dawn.

BAKHTIAR UDDIN
May 17, 2018 08:37pm

Please watch out IK, these turncoats cannot be trusted. Do not ignore your party loyalists who have been with you through thick n thin.

Anti-Corruption
May 17, 2018 08:41pm

Wonder why there's little or no exodus from PPP compared to PML-N

