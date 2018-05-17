Another exodus from PML-N as Punjab lawmakers join PTI
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) saw another wave of defection on Thursday as notable lawmakers from Punjab announced their decision to quit PML-N and join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).
The MNAs to defect to PTI included Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Sahibzada Mohammad Nazir Sultan.
The politicians met PTI leaders at the Bani Gala residence of party chief Imran Khan. In the presence of Khan and senior party leader Jahangir Tareen, the newly-enlisted members expressed complete confidence in the party leadership and its mandate.
Former MNA Ghulam Abbasi Qureshi and former members of Punjab Assembly Meher Mohammad Aslam Bharwana, Mian Muzaffar Mehmood, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad Khan, and Mian Asif Kathia also announced their decision to sign up with PTI.
Additionally, former members of Punjab Assembly Ghulam Ahmed Khan Gadi, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoob and Meher Sultan Sikandar expressed their desire to join "the captain's team".
Expressing his joy at their decision, the PTI chairman wholeheartedly welcomed the group into the PTI fold.
Khan had on Wednesday taken a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the so-called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader was, in fact, campaigning for the PTI through his “love fest” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Referring to an increasing number of PML-N members joining his party recently, the PTI chairman said his party might not be able to take in the “massive exodus from PML-N”.
“Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi, to save his corruption & business interests; I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi’s language PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PMLN,” Khan had tweeted.
Comments (27)
This is the 'Sea Change' all those on the fences had been waiting for. Now you see the multitude jump into the fray.
Go PTI!
https://www.dawn.com/news/1191043
Do you guys remember this article? I bet Mr. Malik is biting his words right about now, never underestimate the cornered tigers!
PTi ♥♥♥♥ Zinda baad
My concern is that taking these PML-N people will negate the stand that PTI is taking.
So basically rats are jumping the ship. How can all these corrupt politicians in PML-N not stay corrupted in PTI??
Well most these are seasonal lodgers, they were in PMLQ and then came to PLMN as independents fans after 5 years they will leave PTI for a new group or Party.
Agree with IK. It is Nawaz and daughter's lust for power destroying the Party
Another PMLQ in the making.
Everyone is welcome in the laundry machine.
exodus of thieves to keep their pockest warm
Another PMLN with the name of PTI
Special FILES would have been presented to Joiners....
Khan is coming!
No body like to sail on a sinking ship.
This is high time that Nawaz & family accept all their lootings and hoardings of billions of dollors in foreign countries and go to jail before it is too late.
Next election win for PTI is getting more and more likely with passing day
With same people in parliament how is change going to come? Alre all electable joining him so that he cannot change the status quo? But with the model of democratic kingdom, of which Pakistan is prime example, there is hope that he might deliver .
Another King’s Party in the making...
Now, the success of PTI seems assured. I hope that the newcomers understand the mandate of PTI and will refrain from corruption. If that happens, Pakistan will have a change that Imran has been talking about.
Big mistake by PTI taking all these politicians in. These are all corrupt individuals who are jumping ship now because they know after elections they will all get kicked out and won’t be able to make any money. Soon there will be news of corruption in PTI.
The opportunistic bandwagon keeps growing. Wish PTI should rely on the grassroots / local people instead of all the hooligan politician.
Yeh tau hona hi tha.
nice
Long live Pakistan, Long Live IK, Long Live PTI
so this is the promised change I guess. pti is just another false dawn.
Please watch out IK, these turncoats cannot be trusted. Do not ignore your party loyalists who have been with you through thick n thin.
Wonder why there's little or no exodus from PPP compared to PML-N