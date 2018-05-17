DAWN.COM

KSE-100 index loses 432 points in another dull session

Dawn.comMay 17, 2018

Trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained dull while the benchmark index continued to shed points on the first day of Ramazan.

The KSE-100 index closed at 41,870 points after losing 432 points with the overall trend of the market remaining downward with some sideways trading.

Only 56.9 million shares worth Rs2.6 billion were traded at the exchange, and only 71 of the 298 traded scrips gained in value while 209 scrips declined and 18 remained unchanged.

The cement sector dominated trading with 8.16m shares traded, while electrical goods and power generation followed with 7.35m and 5.32m shares traded respectively.

Volumes were led by:

  1. Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 7.0m shares traded [-4.96pc];

  2. K-Electric Limited: 4.8m shares traded [+0.82pc];

  3. Dewan Cement Limited: 3.9m shares traded [-4.12pc];

  4. TRG Pakistan Ltd: 2.0m shares traded [-4.15pc];

  5. Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 2.0m shares traded [+0.78pc].

Alba
May 17, 2018 06:18pm

Institutional investors are looking at the NYSE at the moment, not Pakistan. They could be selling to put there money into NYSE equities. People put their money where they find the best and safest returns on investment. There is no patriotism in the markets only profit taking.

