'Nawaz will soften his rhetoric', Shahbaz assures concerned PML-N lawmakers

Javed HussainUpdated May 17, 2018

Several members of PML-N's parliamentary party on Thursday voiced their reservations regarding a recent controversial interview of their party's supreme leader published by Dawn, DawnNewsTV reported citing unnamed sources who attended the meeting.

Nawaz, the former prime minster, in an interview to Dawn had said: "should we allow them [non-state actors] to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?" — remarks that were perceived across the border as an open admission that the state of Pakistan was involved in the infamous 2008 Mumbai attacks.

In a parliamentary committee meeting chaired by incumbent PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif today, several party members — reportedly including Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, Abdul Rahman Kanju and Shafqat Baloch — expressed concerns regarding the interview, noting that Nawaz's remarks were played up by the Indian media and that chants of Modi ka jo yar hai, ghaddar hai ghaddar hai (Whoever is Modi's friend is a traitor) had subsequently done the rounds.

At this, Shahbaz, who has taken over from Nawaz as the PML-N president following the latter's disqualification, said that "whoever arranged that interview is the biggest enemy of Nawaz Sharif".

Shahbaz, as per DawnNewsTV's sources, said no one should say things which could hurt the country, and assured his party that there will soon be a softness in Nawaz's rhetoric on contentious issues.

Shahbaz did defend his sibling, saying: "No one is more patriotic than Nawaz Sharif". However, he also added that he will try and convince the PML-N 'supreme leader' to consult his party before talking on sensitive matters.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf members Musarrat Zaib and Siraj Muhammad also attended today's parliamentary session to announce they had officially joined the "democratic" party.

PML-N’s parliamentary leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was present in the Parliament House but did not attend the party’s parliamentary meeting.

Hasnain Haque
May 17, 2018 05:37pm

Damage limitation by Shahbaz Sharif as he knows the party is dinstegrating.

Hasnain Haque
May 17, 2018 05:37pm

One brother says one thing and the other something else, what a party, and they want to rule Pakistan.

Aslam Khan
May 17, 2018 05:53pm

Did someone forced Nawaz to give the interview and reaffirmed afterward? Pakistanis are no longer stupid to be betrayed by such statements. PML should had disowned Nawaz and removed him from the party premier leadership position if they are sincere with the nation.

M. Saeed
May 17, 2018 06:04pm

What is the fun in hawking the birds from crop lands when their flock has already flown away after picking the grains?

