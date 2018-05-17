DAWN.COM

12 injured in suicide attack on FC vehicle in Nowshera

Ali Akbar | Bacha KhanUpdated May 17, 2018

At least 12 people, included six security forces' personnel, were injured in a suicide blast apparently targeting a Frontier Corps vehicle in Nowshera on Thursday.

District Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, confirming the number of wounded, said that a suicide attacker on a motorbike detonated explosives near a security forces vehicle at Kutchehry Chowk. The FC vehicle, he said, was travelling from Rawalpindi to Peshawar at the time of the attack.

The spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Shaukat Yousafzai, confirmed that the blast was a suicide attack. He added that the bomb contained 5 kilogrammes of explosive material.

The wounded have been taken to District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera and Combined Military Hospital for treatment.

The latest suicide attack comes days after a policeman was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bannu district. Six people, including two policemen, were injured after the remote-controlled bomb went off near a police van.

