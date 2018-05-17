Key LeJ leader among three terrorists killed in Killi Almas

QUETTA: Security forces have killed a key leader of Lashkar-e-Jhanhvi (LeJ), believed to be involved in killing of over 100 innocent people of Hazara community and policemen, besides two would-be suicide bombers.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the army, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Killi Almas, Baloc­histan, on information provided by some arrested ‘high value targets’ about presence of would-be suicide bombers and other terrorists in hideouts in the area.

During the operation which was part of the ongoing operation Raddul Fasad, three terrorists, including Salman Badeni, chief of LeJ’s Balochistan chapter, and two would-be suicide bombers, were killed. During an intense exchange of fire, Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence embraced martyrdom and four soldiers were injured, two of them critically.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2018