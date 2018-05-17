DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Key LeJ leader among three terrorists killed in Killi Almas

From the NewspaperUpdated May 17, 2018

Email


QUETTA: Security forces have killed a key leader of Lashkar-e-Jhanhvi (LeJ), believed to be involved in killing of over 100 innocent people of Hazara community and policemen, besides two would-be suicide bombers.

Take a look: How death stalks policemen in Quetta

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the army, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Killi Almas, Baloc­histan, on information provided by some arrested ‘high value targets’ about presence of would-be suicide bombers and other terrorists in hideouts in the area.

During the operation which was part of the ongoing operation Raddul Fasad, three terrorists, including Salman Badeni, chief of LeJ’s Balochistan chapter, and two would-be suicide bombers, were killed. During an intense exchange of fire, Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence embraced martyrdom and four soldiers were injured, two of them critically.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No first time

No first time

At least two US leaders felt helpless as Israel violated peace deals.

Editorial

The worsening water crisis
May 17, 2018

The worsening water crisis

It would be futile to talk of Pakistan’s water crisis until issues like theft and waste of water are addressed.
May 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan plan

SEEMINGLY against the odds, the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity has moved from a ...
May 17, 2018

Ramazan price hike

AS has become increasingly evident, Ramazan is seen by some unscrupulous elements as an opportunity for ...
May 16, 2018

Israeli brutality

THE contrast could not be starker. On Monday in occupied East Jerusalem, there were smiles, applause and gushing...
Updated May 16, 2018

Provincial budgets

Provincial governments, it would seem, have largely given up their responsibilities as the end of their terms approaches
May 16, 2018

A ghastly ‘punishment’

IN a horrific act of familial violence, a young man, beginning his adult life, has been left sightless. As reported,...