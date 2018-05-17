Huge power breakdown cripples life in KP, Punjab
ISLAMABAD: A major breakdown crippled the power system in almost entire Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Sindh and Balochistan for almost eight hours on Wednesday, days before the PML-N government completes its five-year tenure riding on the energy sector’s turnaround story.
The technical fault occurred around usual North-South corridor near the Guddu-Muzaffargarh transmission network at around 9.28am and forced the closure of almost all the power plants in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir in a cascading manner within five seconds.
This happened at a time when the entire national grid was being run on an ad hoc basis and no technical hand was at the top to independently take steps for crisis management. The power division initially attributed tripping around ‘Tarbela due to which the cascade travelled’, forcing the system from Tarbela to Guddu to go down.
The position was later changed when challenged by authorities at the Water and Power Development Authority who said there was no issue at the Tarbela station which was producing more than 2,200MW of electricity when “tripped along other power houses due to technical fault in the national grid”.
Wapda said it had restored about 3,000MW generation when given a green signal from the national grid.
Fact-finding committee formed to investigate eight-hour long ‘worst power outage’
“The situation we faced on Wednesday has forced us to reach the facts behind this worst power breakdown. Therefore, we have constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate that why it happened despite system augmentation or up-gradation,” Power Division’s Federal Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar told Dawn.
“The committee will also fix responsibilities and failure (if any) on the part of officials concerned and other technical issues that caused this incident just a day before start of Ramazan,” Mr Khokhar added.
A power division spokesman said Punjab and KP were affected due to power failure while the southern system — Sindh, including Karachi, and Balochistan — remained unaffected. Others in the power sector, however, said some parts of Sindh and Balochistan bordering Punjab and KP also remained off-grid.
The spokesman said in the evening that the “transmission system which split into North and South due to tripping today at 9:28am resulting in electricity supply failure to Punjab and KP areas was restored at 5.13pm with major power generation plants gradually increasing their input in the national grid”.
He said the initial report suggested that 500kV transmission line from Guddu power house to Raheem Yar Khan tripped at 9.28am and at the same time 500 kV Guddu-DG Khan transmission line also tripped.
“As a result, the load increased on 500kV Guddu-Muzaffargarh transmission line from 733MW/72 MVAR to 1,559 MW/717 MVAR as recorded at 500kV Muzaffargarh end. This line also tripped at 09:28:14 hrs. This tripping resulted in under frequency on system from 50.18 Hz to 48.755 Hz within 5 seconds,” he said.
Meanwhile, some other power stations also tripped perhaps due to frequency fluctuation/jerk and cascade tripping started in the northern part from Guddu to Peshawar. The system went under partial failure from Guddu to Peshawar at 09:28:59 hrs when frequency decayed down to 45 Hz, the spokesman said.
An expert attributed the breakdown to administrative and technical shortcomings in the power sector. He said the top commander – secretary – of the power sector was a pure bureaucrat without power system experts working under his direct supervision.
The Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) — the so-called umbrella organisation leading the generation, distribution and transmission companies – was led by on acting charge basis by another generalist joint secretary of administrative services Musaddiq Ali Khan as acting managing director.
Also, the post of managing director of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) that directly looked after the national grid was also being looked after by another joint secretary of secretariat group Zaffar Abbas on acting charge basis.
As if that was not enough, the post of NTDC deputy managing director had been lying vacant since April 15 after the retirement of Wajahat Rana. He was the power division’s favourite to come back to run the NTDC but his notification was blocked by the Election Commission’s ban on recruitment.
In the meanwhile, the NTDC board of directors approved with majority the promotion of Ilyas Ahmad, currently heading the national power control centre (NPCC), to take over the post of NTDC deputy managing director but was blocked by the power division to keep the post vacant for Mr Rana.
On the other hand, the technical fundaments of the national grid had come under stress over the past few years because of various reasons, including a declining ratio of hydropower generation that used to be a key stability factor. Instead, accessibility factor of the other renewables like wind, solar and bagasse – also had an impact on the system while the total base load portfolio witnessed a paradigm shift due to heavy induction of electronic equipments that changed harmonics of the entire system.
There was a precarious balance in the system that went under on a first destabilising factor amid suspected system stability and the absence of engineers not in the driving seat.
On top of that, the transmission system in Guddu-Shikarpur-Muzaffargarh portions was still short of optimum strength. For example, the crucial 125kmw Uch-Sibi transmission line was still absent which should have been in place in April 2014 before the commercial operations of the Uch-II power project which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated to demonstrate government’s determination to ease energy crisis, despite repeated warnings from experts.
It was noted that the government will either have to keep one of the two Uch projects closed and pay capacity charges or face repeated outages because the transmission system was simply incapable of evacuating more than 900MW of the two plants.
The power division has constituted an enquiry committee headed by Additional Secretary Waseem Mukhtar to ascertain the causes of tripping, the process of restoration and suggestions for system to avoid such incident in the future.
The additional secretary will be assisted by three experts as members of the committee, the spokesman said, adding that the system had surplus electricity before the tripping as compared to the demand and “the temporary loadshedding was purely associated with system fault”.
The power division has been claiming to have made huge investments in upgrading the transmission and distribution system and introduced safety measures to avoid cascading power breakdowns after repeated such incidents in 2015 and in November last year.
Insiders said there was no need to investigate where the fault occurred but why the protection devices did not deliver. This was because the IT and telecommunication system could precisely record the problem point in milliseconds.
Ali Hazrat Bacha from Peshawar and Khalid Husnain from Lahore also contributed to this report.
Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2018
Comments (23)
Is anything done in this country without forming a commission, committee, JIT, etc etc?
So much for the only accomplishment claimed by the Sharifs and their PML-N. They ruled the country for 5 years and Punjab for 10 years, declaring victory over load shedding on December 2017. Too bad for the country that the genius brothers failed at the task
I believe, with all my heart, that Pakistani people deserve this as they have failed to produce genuine leaders. Actually forget leadership, it is the every day corruption, the fraud and theft, of the common man which is heartbreaking.
The power division should just admit, "We don't know what we're doing".
Govt should focus on basic amenities. Unfortunately, here it focuses on Conspiracy theories.
It will better to outsource generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to Chinese companies.
Well now PML-N is the only party that can bring back power to all. So you vote for PML-N
Still we have acute shortage of power and we are celebrating Orange Line Train
"The power division has constituted an enquiry committee headed by Additional Secretary Waseem Mukhtar to ascertain the causes of tripping."..... How can a bureaucrat head a technical fact finding committee. When the most critical sector of a country (Energy sector) is left at the mercy of non technical people, the improvement will always remain elusive.
The main issue is the non technical heads heading every department in the country. Professionals should lead such critical departments who have the right skills and knowledge. This results in absents plans for disaster management and understanding of urgent technical needs that need to be plugged.
Strange it happens in the last days of preset regime
This is our biggest and disputed dilemma that this load shedding fiasco is still unable to tackle. I'm in this power generation field since 8 years and i know the technicalities what actual we have. This is actually a politically baked issue and every time, upcoming government used this as a tool / weapon to get votes. This is what PMLN government did in last GE. Issues are of different nature and they are heading in another direction, totally opposite to its solution, others factors like corruption, ill planning, mismanagement, favoritism etc always support this. Its indeed a long walk towards shed free country!
@Younus Khan "Still we have acute shortage of power and we are celebrating Orange Line Train"
Which itself runs on electricity. Ironic isn't it??
This shows that the Minister of Power is more devoted to politics rather looking after his department.
Every year in extreme hot weather, breakdown occure but nothing happen to avert it.
Commission will produce nothing except footing refreshment expenses
@Shah I agree. But in a jungle everyone has to survive.
keep voting PPP and Shareef so next time they will take gas and air from us too
good luck Pakistan.
2018 - no power....... what a joke.
orange line will run on coal power??
Seems like some kind of equipment interfacing fault that is not too hard to find out. I don't think a committee was needed for this on bureaucracy level. A purely technical issue should have been investigated by technical experts.
In India we have electricity in each and every villages, power cut is rare thing,
Please the educated people of Pakistan , This is Power break down not the Load shedding ..............
@Majid Why don't we outsource the govt instead?
This 'huge power breakdown' shows PMLN's miserable failure and they are leaving behind a mess in every department. As very little was done apart from making money through corrupt practices!
There could be many reasons of such faults, but all must spare this damaged sector, particularly bureaucrats. If an officer knows that he knows nothing about power system, should himself admit and don't get posted in power division or its affiliated organisations.
Khokhar sb or an additional secy or a joint secy, I mean what to say. Govt can hire a Secretary on contract.If Law secy can be, why can't power secy?
This DMG is now problem, Districts are in worst shape and as these officers flourish thr w/o any improvement, they become suitable for everything, e.g An officer from DMG recently appointed as head of utility stores, can assure he is jack of all, master of none...FGCM.