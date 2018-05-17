DAWN.COM

Nawaz campaigning for PTI through ‘love fest’ with Modi: Imran Khan

Monitoring DeskUpdated May 17, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday took a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the so-called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader was in fact campaigning for the PTI through his “love fest” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to an increasing number of PML-N members joining his party recently, the PTI chairman said his party might not be able to take in the “massive exodus from PML-N”.

PTI chief predicts ‘exodus from PML-N’

“Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi, to save his corruption & business interests; I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi’s language PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PMLN,” Mr Khan wrote on Twitter.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif is under fire from his opponents following his controversial statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

His statement was unanimously rejected by the National Security Committee, which termed it “incorrect and misleading”.

However, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi later put a spin on the statement, saying that Nawaz Sharif was misquoted in media.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2018

TQ
May 17, 2018 08:30am

Sorry IK, it seems you are living in dreams.

Love Pakistan
May 17, 2018 08:31am

Personally I think NS has done lot of good for the country compared to any other govt but his advisors and especially his daughter has brought him to this point of no return. Now he is doing personal politics which is bad for the country. Just to get into power you can be damaging to your country. I and the nation are very disappointed. Leave aside your politics and don’t play in the hands of enemy. We are Pakistanis and will not tolerate any nonsense you are trying to bring.

Sachin
May 17, 2018 08:40am

China is a factor in all this. NS is making himself more attractive to China by being friendlier to India. The days of hawks on all sides are numbered. The game is changing. It is now about trade and BRI. For BRI to succeed it is most imperative that India and Pakistan reconcile and behave like India and Bangladesh.

Iqbal Malik
May 17, 2018 08:41am

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has proved himself as incompetent leader. Though he proved he is very much competent subordinate. Nation suppose to reject him in the next election, he is more loyal to the corrupt leader than his country and nation.

madan
May 17, 2018 08:47am

Well, lets see what you do if you become the PM. Why do people behave this way when they are in opposition ? Come to power, and faced with reality, they will the sing the same tune

I just wish politics everywhere gets mature, this childish behavior is revolting.

Elfa
May 17, 2018 08:49am

Rightly said. Corrupt person taking sides with a terrorist does not fit well with democratic norms.

Irfan
May 17, 2018 08:50am

Great IK, NS is dirty history of Pakistan.

jssidhoo
May 17, 2018 08:56am

Forget India & Modi think about local issues .

