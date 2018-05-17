Nawaz campaigning for PTI through ‘love fest’ with Modi: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday took a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the so-called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader was in fact campaigning for the PTI through his “love fest” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to an increasing number of PML-N members joining his party recently, the PTI chairman said his party might not be able to take in the “massive exodus from PML-N”.

“Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi, to save his corruption & business interests; I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi’s language PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PMLN,” Mr Khan wrote on Twitter.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif is under fire from his opponents following his controversial statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

His statement was unanimously rejected by the National Security Committee, which termed it “incorrect and misleading”.

However, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi later put a spin on the statement, saying that Nawaz Sharif was misquoted in media.

