NAB arrests KMC official for allegedly selling 265 acres of state-owned land

The Karachi chapter of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested a senior official of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Saif Abbas, for allegedly selling 265 acres of state-owned land illegally.

“NAB Karachi arrested Saif Abbas, former Director of Land in the Karachi Development Authority (currently serving as KMC Director Sports and Culture), who was wanted in an investigation pertaining to the illegal sale and leases of 300 plots comprising 265 acres of precious state land,” NAB spokesperson said.

The land, that was allegedly sold illegally, was located in Bhains Colony Deh Gangiaro and had been earmarked for an industrial unit, he added.

Abbas was arrested from his office. He was also a part of the media wing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Following MQM's breakup, Abbas joined Farooq Sattar-led MQM-PIB faction.

Earlier this month, NAB had arrested Shoaib Memon, another accused in the case, who is being interrogated.