NAB arrests KMC official for allegedly selling 265 acres of state-owned land

Imtiaz AliMay 16, 2018

The Karachi chapter of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested a senior official of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Saif Abbas, for allegedly selling 265 acres of state-owned land illegally.

“NAB Karachi arrested Saif Abbas, former Director of Land in the Karachi Development Authority (currently serving as KMC Director Sports and Culture), who was wanted in an investigation pertaining to the illegal sale and leases of 300 plots comprising 265 acres of precious state land,” NAB spokesperson said.

The land, that was allegedly sold illegally, was located in Bhains Colony Deh Gangiaro and had been earmarked for an industrial unit, he added.

Abbas was arrested from his office. He was also a part of the media wing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Following MQM's breakup, Abbas joined Farooq Sattar-led MQM-PIB faction.

Earlier this month, NAB had arrested Shoaib Memon, another accused in the case, who is being interrogated.

Ahsan Gul
May 16, 2018 10:27pm

Follow what is going on in our Muslim brother Malaysia country. Put these corrupt politicians, leaders in jail. Confiscate their properties.

Anees
May 16, 2018 10:37pm

That's one of reason majority of overseas Pakistanis scared of investing money in Pakistan. Sooner the Nation get rid of these traitors , better for Country.

jaredlee67
May 16, 2018 10:38pm

How dare he gave this land away? Punish him big time so the rest could learn.

NASR
May 16, 2018 10:39pm

Not one not two and not three, sold full three hundred plots illegally. And who is he? Saif Abbas of MQM. No wonder how corruption has nurtured to the highest level in the last ten fifteen years in the ranks of MQM and PPP in Sindh. We need to eradicate this with a high hand no matter what it takes. We also need to eradicate the corrupt in the coming election.

Changez Khan
May 16, 2018 10:42pm

So many crooks and corrupts ....

