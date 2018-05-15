DAWN.COM

Debutant Imam steadies Pakistan in pursuit of 160-run target

AP | Dawn.comUpdated May 15, 2018

Bails fly as Ireland's Tyrone Kane loses his wicket for 14 runs, ending Irelands 2nd innings at 339 all out, on the final day of Ireland's inaugural test match against Pakistan at Malahide cricket club, in Dublin on May 15, 2018. — AFP
Debutant Imamul Haq steadied Pakistan's fast faltering innings, helping them reach 52-3 at lunch in the match's final innings after their first three wickets had fallen for just 14 runs in chase of 160-run target set by Ireland, who are also playing their first-ever Test.

Azhar Ali was the first man to go after scoring just two runs as he was caught in the slips by Paul Stirling in the first over of the innings, bowled by Tim Murtagh.

Harris Sohail was caught in the gully after scoring seven, followed soon after by the experienced Asad Shafiq who was bowled by Murtagh. Haq was joined by Babar Azam after Shafiq fell.

Shrugging off their first innings scare, Ireland set Pakistan a victory target of 160 after getting bowled out for 339 just over half an hour into the final day of their one-off Test match.

They had been forced to follow on by Pakistan after being bowled out for just 130 in the first innings.

Kevin O'Brien failed to add any runs to his overnight score of 118 before swinging at a wide delivery from Mohammad Abbas and edging to first slip. It was the first ball he faced.

Abbas also took the wickets of Boyd Rankin (6) and Tyrone Kane (14), who were both bowled, to finish with figures of 5-66. He had nine wickets for the match.

Asked to follow on, Ireland had resumed on 319-7.

The Irish are playing their inaugural Test match in the longest format after being awarded Test status last June.

