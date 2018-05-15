DAWN.COM

PM Abbasi reiterates NSC statement, but Nawaz deems it 'painful and regrettable'

Mohammad ImranUpdated May 15, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks in parliament. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday defended ousted premier Nawaz Sharif's remarks on the Mumbai attacks in the National Assembly ─ the second time in two days ─ reiterating a handout issued by the National Security Committee (NSC) after a top-level civil-mil meeting, saying that the PML-N quaid's comments were "misreported" and "misinterpreted".

The PM's address to the NA today comes shortly after Nawaz "rejected" the NSC statement and termed it "painful and regrettable".

Nawaz's 'rejection' of the statement, however, is surprising given that the PM on Monday — following the NSC meeting — in a hurried press conference had clarified that the NSC statement was referring to the reportage of the remarks and not Nawaz's comments in the interview.

Editorial: After Nawaz's remarks, could the pressure on PML-N lead to a rupture in the party?

PM Abbasi, on the floor of the house on Tuesday, said: "Whatever was said during that interview and whatever was written by the reporter was misinterpreted by the Indian media in order to serve India's own purposes."

He added that local media had picked up India's narrative by widely reporting the remarks made by the ousted premier which had stirred a controversy.

"Do we want to let India use us for its own motives?" Abbasi questioned.

"The one sentence about militant organisations and non-state actors in a long interview was misreported. Mian Nawaz Sharif neither said nor implied that the people responsible for Mumbai attack had been sent deliberately by Pakistan," he said.

He added that Nawaz had not said anything that had not been said before.

"The same things have been said by Imran Khan, former interior minister Rehman Malik, former president Pervez Musharraf as well as former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence Shuja Pasha."

PM Abbasi went on to say that Pakistan has always maintained that it would not allow anyone to use its soil against any country. "This policy was followed when Nawaz Sharif was prime minister, when the PPP was in power, and when Musharraf was president," he asserted.

He added that if forming a commission — like some elements of the opposition, as well as Nawaz Sharif, were demanding — to look into the remarks would serve the nation, then it should be set up. He claimed that the government would follow through "even if it had a second left [in the completion of its term]". The current government's term ends on May 31.

NSC statement 'not based on facts'

Nawaz, in a informal discussion with reporters at the accountability court today, reiterated his stance on the remarks regarding the Mumbai attacks made during an exclusive interview with Dawn.

Nawaz speaking to reporters at the accountability court on Tuesday. ─ DawnNewsTV
In the interview published on Saturday, Nawaz had said: "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?"

Soon after the publication of Sharif's interview, Indian media blew up his remarks, terming it an admission on part of the former prime minister that non-state actors from Pakistan were involved in the Mumbai attacks in which terrorists had killed more than 150 people and injured over 300 others in about a dozen shooting and bombing attacks in different localities.

The NSC, after a meeting yesterday, issued a statement saying: "The participants observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities. The participants unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions."

It is pertinent to mention that the NSC statement did not name Nawaz while addressing the controversy around the 'misleading' comments about Mumbai attack.

Read more: PM’s presser after NSC meeting adds to confusion

Nawaz again rejected the NSC statement today, describing it as "painful and regrettable", and said that it was "not based on facts".

He reiterated his demand for the formation of a national commission to decide who committed treason and said that it would allow all facts to become clear. "A decision should be made about who is a patriot and who is a traitor," he added.

Following Nawaz's interview, some elements, according to the former premier, have described him as a traitor.

"Even at that time, the same things ─ getting our house in order ─ were being discussed in an NSC meeting," he pointed out, referring to a meeting in which, Dawn had reported, the civilian government had informed the military leadership of Pakistan's growing international isolation and sought consensus on several key actions by the state.

Explore our exclusive: Act against militants or face international isolation, civilians tell military

"At that time, this matter was turned into 'Dawn leaks'," he said.

"We should find out who laid the foundation of terrorism in the country," he asserted.

"Pakistan is not becoming isolated, it is already isolated. Tell me which country stands with us, is there any?" he asked.

Several senators on both sides of the aisle on Monday had fired a broadside at Nawaz for his recent statement about the Mumbai attacks, with some going as far as demanding that the PML-N supremo be tried for high treason; that his name be placed on the Exit Control List, and a thorough investigation be undertaken to determine the reasons behind the statement made by a thrice-elected prime minister.

Nawaz's remarks in addition to sparking a strong reaction from the opposition and media, also sent the PML-N scrambling in attempts to explain his remarks.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif ─ and Nawaz's younger brother ─ issued a statement saying that the news report had "incorrectly attributed certain remarks to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, which do not represent PML-N’s party policy."

He said that the PML-N "rejects all assertions, direct or implied, made in the news report of Dawn."

The younger Sharif said "the state of Pakistan and all its institutions stand together in the global fight against terrorism."

"We strongly believe that the interests of Pakistan are supreme to all personal and political interests," the PML-N president said, adding that "there could and shall never be any compromise on any national interest."

Even after Shahbaz's statements, Nawaz had defended his statement asking "What did I say in the interview that was wrong?"

Surya Kant
May 15, 2018 12:24pm

Acceptance of illness is first step toward cure. I really salute courageous NS. I have hardly come across more nationalist than him.

ASIF SHABBIR
May 15, 2018 12:26pm

Great demand and stand by NS. I am amazed that someone really is taking the firm stand against the establishment IN Pakistan.

Ebrahim
May 15, 2018 12:27pm

NS has become insane, he speaks out of his mind. What he wants is not happening so he is trying to do it by talking nonsense.

Nasir Khan
May 15, 2018 12:27pm

don't blame dawn for the mess you created

ProudPakistani
May 15, 2018 12:27pm

NS is provoking the army to do something stupid against him..which will further fuel his narrative that the army is bad and NS is good. it will also fuel his "vote ko izzat do" narrative.

Tariq
May 15, 2018 12:28pm

Nawaz stance and his behavior toward india during his pathetic tenure assert that regional power do play their role in installing him as PM in 2013 elections otherwise PTI has the edge in that elections.

Miraaj
May 15, 2018 12:28pm

Great courage. This man is a man of steel. When he saw that Pakistan is being put to watch list he rose up and said enough is enough as we cant bear more non state actors. We need to see why world is sayibg it and NS has put it in simple terms. If we close eyes now we will be doomed forever.

Jaan-Bhittani
May 15, 2018 12:29pm

The bitter Truth...

Tariq
May 15, 2018 12:31pm

This man is mentally sick and does not deserve to have been pm of Pakistan. He is crossing limits and breaking pak into bits and pieces for his self.

KT
May 15, 2018 12:31pm

Many non Indian foreign nationals died during Mumbai attack USA was one of them. Imagine what will come by statements made by Nawaz !

Nomi Goraya
May 15, 2018 12:31pm

Dear NS yeas Pakistan has issues and you may have some substance as well but this is not the way to talk about your own country your own home by giving punching lines to our enemies. It is not just us who created this mess it is also US. Your statements make me confused if you are really pained by the issues Pakistan is facing or the issues you are facing.

peter
May 15, 2018 12:33pm

Nawaz Sharif is spot on ! whole word knows about it ! yet all these people lives in a imaginary world .

Cricketer
May 15, 2018 12:33pm

Nawaz have guts to accept truth.

Raja jee
May 15, 2018 12:33pm

Very good. He is absolutely right. He is favouring Pakistanis by pointing out at flaws and that must be removed. He also intially pointed out that enough is enough for Taliban and look what NS made taliban into, NS decision literraly fractured taliban back. We ptay for you and hope that you keep strong eye contact.

Shahryar Shirazi
May 15, 2018 12:34pm

When you cant win the next election, when you can explain the loot of national assets, you go head-on.

salman
May 15, 2018 12:34pm

Both, Civil and Military Leadership are equally responsible for the present state of the country. However, blame game by the senior civil leadership shows that they haven't learnt any lesson. In the contrary, the military leadership seems has learnt the lesson and they are taking all measures to keep them away from the civil matters. At least the third election in a row will prove this point in a couple of months.What Mr. NS is doing is very sad and disappointing for us.

Sara Usman
May 15, 2018 12:36pm

Way to go. We are with you on thism. Atleast some one has courage to stand in front of so called powerful. We need to support NS in not only removing non state actors just like he did for Taliban but also will help improve international image. Sweeping ubderbthe carpets will not help resolve issues but ending of it.

Bikram
May 15, 2018 12:36pm

Bravo!! The whole world knows the fact. NS is on right track and that's the only way to take Pakistan forward. Admitting mistakes will only make the world and India to believe Pakistan. Take care NS.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 15, 2018 12:38pm

In my view, Nawaz Sharif has thrown rotten eggs on those people's faces who unjustly tried to defend him, including his brother, PM, Rana Sanaullah and his cronies. Shame on such low level and disloyal people, who do not deserved to be in the country - they are black sheep of our society and I have NO respect for traitor!

Coffee table
May 15, 2018 12:39pm

Nice! He must take stand its must for our generations to come. Look at the condition of IK for instance he was yo hire young professionals but was forces to hire chan, aamir, raja ruaz etc. Ik could not avoid orders as well. Well done man well done making brave moves and speaking bravely in front og orders givers. They must be confused. But we needed someone who can break shackles. And it was NS again. Respect

Himmat
May 15, 2018 12:39pm

Very nice approach. Let the culprits be exposed.

Truth Seeker
May 15, 2018 12:40pm

It make sense, we need to find the roots of terrorism.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
May 15, 2018 12:40pm

Now some one should fix him immediately

ahmedj
May 15, 2018 12:40pm

For four and a half years, he had been the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan and even today being head of PML-N his party is still in power. Now when his government's tenure is left with last few more months before elections he is asking for Commission. What's wrong with him?

Rana Iqbal
May 15, 2018 12:42pm

Just trying to change the focus from his corruption towards a topic of interest of international establishment. I don't think anybody will be trapped by this blackmailing. Let the NAB courts decide the corruption cases and everyone will see the real face of him.

Jayagor
May 15, 2018 12:42pm

His motives in making such statements are obviously dubious- but frankly he is correct. It is time that we live peacefully & if it requires iron clad agreements with India that there will be no clandestine interference by either side then so be it. But Mr. Sharif I ask you to guess who will be the right person to do it - Imran Khan of course.

nuzhat shireen
May 15, 2018 12:43pm

India media is very happy what NS is saying . people of Punjab now should know that they have given vote to wrong man in last election.

Shahida
May 15, 2018 12:44pm

Should not take a position of no-return.

jawaid
May 15, 2018 12:46pm

NS is right.

Rajput
May 15, 2018 12:47pm

A brave man.

Mahoney
May 15, 2018 12:48pm

He does know that his party is in power, right? or is it only himself he cares about! Go and talk to the people in power, they literally move at your discretion!

Aamir raza
May 15, 2018 12:51pm

Long live nawaz Sharif

Mani
May 15, 2018 12:53pm

He can do anything to save him self. He shall be barred soon because of his corruption. He want aggressive move either internally or from external factors so he shall get time to save himself.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 15, 2018 12:56pm

All criminals do not accept their wrongdoings until they are proved wrong in courts! This is a similar case with Nawaz Sharif, as he is trying to divert public's attention from the real NAB's cases and getting unjust sympathies.

Jalil
May 15, 2018 12:57pm

NS comments are hard hitting. It is a wake up call. Time to intosepct. He has always tried to bring peace and work with India to resolve the Kashmir situation.

Malatesh
May 15, 2018 12:59pm

More respect and power to Nawaz Sharif..

Pro Pakistani
May 15, 2018 01:03pm

Why a thrice elected PM, now ousted for his incompetence, has been spitting venom against our country! He should have done this when he was a sitting PM!

sourav ghosh
May 15, 2018 01:04pm

Sir, you are brave and while you will be vilified for speaking the truth, what ordinary Pakistans are not getting that bringing the terrorists to book would bring a sea change in its relation with India and lift the image Pakistan has in the world

Shamesetti
May 15, 2018 01:07pm

I somehow started liking this Brave man!!

Skeptic
May 15, 2018 01:07pm

Playing with words, looking for excuses, buying some time. THis is the tactic being employed here until the next elections.

All smoke and mirrors to confuse, distract and divide the people before voting. Some people simply never learn.

