Sattar quits as MQM-P convener

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 15, 2018

KARACHI: Chief of the PIB faction of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Farooq Sattar has announced he will quit as convener of the party calling it a “powerless office”, while adding that he would not contest in the next general elections.

Addressing workers at KMC ground late on Sunday, Dr Sattar said he did not want to remain leader as “charity” when he didn’t enjoy any power.

He also expressed fears of being criticised if the party did not perform well in the next general elections.

“I will remain in the party as a common worker,” he said.

“Let me also clarify that I don’t want any office or position and for that I would not even contest in the elections. I cannot remain convener anymore as this office doesn’t have any power. But if anything occurs in the general elections all criticism would be against the convener. I don’t have any power but I know that I would be held responsible for any [negative] result in the elections.”

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2018

NKAli
May 15, 2018 11:37am

It is a very wise and sensible move Mr. Farooq Sattar. The game was up and he did realize it by hand-shaking with PSP, only to be frightfully criticized. Better he resign and join PSP and let the hard-liners in MQM continue giving Urdu speaking people a bad name. Salams

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 15, 2018 11:40am

Good decision.

Yaqoob
May 15, 2018 11:41am

So he sensed that PTI will wash them like JUI (F) in KPK.

saquib mumtaz
May 15, 2018 12:10pm

please stick to your desicion this time

B.Q
May 15, 2018 12:12pm

Drama !

khanm
May 15, 2018 12:13pm

The good decision it is not worth it...remember ...Winners never quit and quitters never win.

