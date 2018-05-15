Sattar quits as MQM-P convener

KARACHI: Chief of the PIB faction of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Farooq Sattar has announced he will quit as convener of the party calling it a “powerless office”, while adding that he would not contest in the next general elections.

Addressing workers at KMC ground late on Sunday, Dr Sattar said he did not want to remain leader as “charity” when he didn’t enjoy any power.

He also expressed fears of being criticised if the party did not perform well in the next general elections.

“I will remain in the party as a common worker,” he said.

“Let me also clarify that I don’t want any office or position and for that I would not even contest in the elections. I cannot remain convener anymore as this office doesn’t have any power. But if anything occurs in the general elections all criticism would be against the convener. I don’t have any power but I know that I would be held responsible for any [negative] result in the elections.”

