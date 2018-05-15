ACLC officials indicted in Intizar murder case

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court on Monday indicted eight officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) in a case pertaining to the murder of a teenager in a fake encounter.

The judge of ATC-XIII, who is conducting the trial inside the Central Jail, read out the charges against the then station house officer of ACLC Tariq Mehmood, inspectors Azhar Ahsan and Tariq Raheem, head constable Shahid and constables Ghulam Abbas, Fawad Khan, Mohammad Daniyal and Bilal Rasheed.

The accused pleaded not guilty and opted to contest. The court then issued notices to the prosecution witnesses to record their testimonies on the next date of hearing.

The then SHO of ACLC Tariq Mehmood, inspectors Azhar Ahsan and Tariq Raheem, head constable Shahid and constables Ghulam Abbas, Fawad Khan, Mohammad Daniyal and Bilal Rasheed have been charged with allegedly killing Intizar Ahmed on the night of Jan 13 in Defence Housing Authority.

Initially, the IO had named eight officials as accused persons in the investigation report. However, later he left out head constable Ghulam Abbas, contending that the constable was not present at the time of the incident.

