DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor charged over wife's death

AFPMay 14, 2018

Email


In this photograph taken on March 12, 2012, ex-junior minister for external affairs and Congress Party's Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor (R) with his wife Sunanda Pushkar arrive at parliament for the opening of the budget session in New Delhi. Delhi police on May 14 charged a former high-flying UN diplomat and a popular opposition figure with abetting his wife's suicide four years ago in a case that riveted the country. Photo: AFP
In this photograph taken on March 12, 2012, ex-junior minister for external affairs and Congress Party's Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor (R) with his wife Sunanda Pushkar arrive at parliament for the opening of the budget session in New Delhi. Delhi police on May 14 charged a former high-flying UN diplomat and a popular opposition figure with abetting his wife's suicide four years ago in a case that riveted the country. Photo: AFP

A charismatic Indian opposition figure and former top UN official was charged on Monday over the death of his wife, reigniting a mystery that shook the country's establishment.

Shashi Tharoor, 62, is accused of cruelty toward his wife Sunanda Pushkar and abetting her suicide in a five-star hotel room in 2014.

Delhi police said on Twitter they had now amassed enough forensic and other evidence to pursue the high-profile Congress party politician in court.

Tharoor has denied any involvement in Pushkar's death, calling the charges “preposterous” and vowing to fight “vigorously” against the allegations.

Pushkar was found dead two days after publicly accusing Tharoor, who served as under-secretary-general to Kofi Annan at the UN, of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

She had been taking medication for various illnesses and early autopsy results suggested she may have overdosed on antidepressants and sleeping pills.

But a year later police said new medical reports had led investigators to treat the case as a murder, without naming any suspects.

The charge sheet filed in court Monday listed suicide as the cause of Pushkar's death — something Tharoor has long rejected.

“No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part,” he posted on Twitter.

The best-selling author and colourful orator also questioned the “methods and motivations” of Delhi police, suggesting a political vendetta was at play.

Tharoor was a cabinet minister at the time of Pushkar's death and rumours and publicity have engulfed the former junior foreign minister ever since.

He had been tipped to replace Annan as UN chief but the post went to Ban Ki-moon in 2007, after which Tharoor returned to India and entered politics as a member of parliament for the southern state of Kerala.

Tharoor had to resign from his first ministerial post in 2010 after revelations his then-girlfriend Pushkar was awarded a free stake in a new Indian Premier League cricket team.

His party Congress was heavily defeated in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Endgame

Endgame

Israel is trying to drive a wedge between Iran and the Assad regime.

Editorial

May 14, 2018

May 12 questions

IT has been 11 years since Karachi was held hostage and witnessed much bloodshed on its streets. The reason behind...
May 14, 2018

Crippled for life

KOT Asadullah and Kalalanwala are not obscure villages that invite researchers to explore their hidden mysteries....
May 13, 2018

Labyrinth of LNG

WHAT seemed like a relatively simple job three years ago is today proving to be very complicated. Ever since gas...
Updated May 13, 2018

Facebook censorship

ON Friday night, Facebook blocked a Dawn.com post for Pakistani users of its platform. The 2017 update was a news...
May 13, 2018

Flawed driving law

KARACHI’S gridlocked roads have often seen ambulance drivers manoeuvre their vehicles at an alarming speed, ...