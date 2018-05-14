Musharraf urges people to get rid of PML-N, PPP

KARACHI: The solidarity of Pakistan is in danger, said former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf on Sunday.

Speaking at the first rally of a newly formed alliance, Pakistan Awami Ittehad, led by him at the historic Nishtar Park, the former army chief via video link said that the Indian prime minister and army chief were allegedly threatening Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s boat has trapped in vortex,” said Gen Musharraf, adding that the country has to “strengthen our defence and prosper the general masses”.

Says we have been isolated in the world, vows to save Pakistan ‘like in 1999’

However, he admitted that “we have been isolated in the world”.

He also vowed to “save the country again like 1999”.

Talking about the country’s political situation, the former general who is facing several cases in the country and lives abroad, urged the people to get rid of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

“We have to defeat these forces in the forthcoming general elections,” he said, adding that he believed there was a “political vacuum” in Punjab which needed to be filled.

Referring to the situation in Karachi, Gen Musharraf, who is head of the All Pakistan Muslim League, pointed out that the metropolis did not belong to the Urdu-speaking people only. He asked the community not to feel alone, as he was with them.

Underlining the importance of improving the situation in Karachi, the former army chief lamented that there was no water or electricity in Sindh’s capital while the city was littered with garbage.

He advocated the creation of more provinces in the country. The leader of the new alliance of political and religious parties also called for giving Computerised National Identity Cards to Biharis and Bengalis.

Earlier, Sunni Tehreek (ST) chief Sarwat Aijaz Qadri recalled that when the people were being killed in Karachi, the rulers preferred silence. He claimed that the country needed “true leadership” now.

Discussing the deadly blast at Nishtar Park several years ago where the entire leadership of the ST and several others were killed, Mr Qadri deplored that the culprits behind the blast still remained untraced.

Without naming anyone, the ST chief said: “You can see Ajmal Kasab but you remain oblivious to burning bodies in Gujarat.” He vowed that the time had come to save Pakistan.

Other leaders of the Pakistan Awami Ittehad also addressed the rally amid tight security.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2018