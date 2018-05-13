DAWN.COM

Manzoor Pashteen reaches Karachi to address thousands of PTM supporters

Dawn.comUpdated May 13, 2018

The rally is currently underway and other PTM leaders Ali Wazeer and Mohsin Dawar are present. —Photo courtesy Mohsin Dawar
The rally is currently underway and other PTM leaders Ali Wazeer and Mohsin Dawar are present. —Photo courtesy Mohsin Dawar

Thousands of people gathered at Sohrab Goth in Karachi on Sunday for the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally.

PTM leader Manzoor Ahmed, aka Manzoor Pashteen, reached the venue late Sunday night after briefly being detained at Bahawalpur and then Hyderabad.

Other PTM leaders, including Ali Wazeer and Mohsin Dawar, were also present at the venue.

Participants reached the rally venue in the evening. — Photo courtesy Mohsin Dawar
Participants reached the rally venue in the evening. — Photo courtesy Mohsin Dawar

The participants of the rally started gathering at the venue in the evening.

Initially, the movement was going to hold its rally at Karachi's Jinnah Bagh but the venue was changed after the authorities gave permission for the ground near Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth.

A police official had told Dawn that the authorities had given permission to the PTM to stage a rally at the ground with ‘certain conditions’. Dawar had also confirmed this.

Earlier on Saturday, after “being denied” air travel — first from Islamabad and then from Lahore — Pashteen finally proceeded to Karachi by road on Saturday to attend the rally in the city.

Talking to Dawn by telephone while crossing Okara, Pashteen had claimed that he had booked a seat on a private airliner from Islamabad to Karachi on Saturday morning. When he reached the check-in counter, he was refused the boarding pass on “technical grounds” and was told that there was no booking in his name.

However, his three colleagues were issued boarding passes and they departed for Karachi in the flight, Pashteen had said.

An official of the airline had confirmed that Pashteen was not issued the boarding pass because his booking was not there in the system. In response to a question, he had denied that the airline had cancelled the booking after receiving instructions from somewhere.

Comments (11)

Sameer
May 13, 2018 09:49pm

Despite all hurdles and arrests ... It's electrifying, it's huge and comprises for all sort of ethnicities.

Thanks, Dawn, I wish you could provide a little more coverage than this.

Aman
May 13, 2018 09:53pm

PTM seems to be becoming B team of India and Afghanistan although so far having a fair and legitimate demands.

M. Emad
May 13, 2018 09:57pm

PTM and MQM should unite.

Awan Sahib
May 13, 2018 10:04pm

These protests have less to do with rights, but more to do with powershows of one ethnicity in Sindh and Punjab.

Shoaib Mansoor
May 13, 2018 10:05pm

These are Indian agents trying to destroy Pakistan

Sujit Jadhav
May 13, 2018 10:24pm

That looks a pretty good crowd there in the photo. Looks like he has got huge number of followers.

Shahrukh
May 13, 2018 10:25pm

They should be allowed to do peaceful protest for their issues. We as a nation should hear.

chengez k
May 13, 2018 10:27pm

What a drama.....all these obstacles are engineered done by government....to make a great leader out of this new tool !!!!

Ali Imran
May 13, 2018 10:28pm

ANP workers disguised as his supporters

I'm a Pashtun and do not support this man's claim

Bbkhan
May 13, 2018 10:29pm

Sorry to hear that he was obstructed at two airports. Sounds unfaire

raaja
May 13, 2018 10:32pm

Dawn you are the bravest media house in Pakistan. while all the other media houses are having their ostrich moment, you have had the guts to cover this movement. Bravo!

