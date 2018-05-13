DAWN.COM

SC temporarily bars PIA from placing image of Markhor on aircraft's tail

Haseeb BhattiMay 13, 2018

The Supreme Court on Sunday temporarily barred the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from replacing the Pakistan flag on the tails of its airplanes with an image of the Markhor — the country's national animal.

While hearing a suo motu case regarding the airline's performance, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar ordered PIA to halt the revamping of its aircraft until a report on the matter is submitted in the court.

"We have found out that you are planning to replace our national flag [on the tails of PIA aircraft] with the picture of an animal," the chief justice said to the managing director of PIA, who was present in the court.

"Which animal are you planning to place on the tails of the planes?" the CJP asked, and was told that a picture of a Markhor, PIA's new mascot and Pakistan's national animal, will be placed on the national flag-carrier's tail.

The PIA MD was ordered by the chief justice to present a report regarding the award of contract for pasting stickers of the Markhor on the planes.

"Do you know the cost required for [placing the new mascot on the tail of] each plane?" Justice Nisar asked the MD, questioning if the national flag-carrier is so profitable that it can splash out funds on the stickers.

"Rs2.7 million are required to place the sticker on the tail of each plane," the official replied.

Unconvinced, the CJP responded that the rebranding of each plane will actually cost Rs3.4m.

Jusitce Nisar also took the PIA MD to task about the delay in his flight from Karachi to Islamabad on Saturday.

"Do you know what time I reached Islamabad yesterday? Why was my flight two-and-a-half hours late?" the CJP asked. He was told that the flight was delayed due to a technical difficulty.

"I will also take a look at your performance," the CJP warned the PIA MD.

Raj Kumar
May 13, 2018 02:40pm

Now it is getting too much, too painful to see all this drama

Sab
May 13, 2018 02:44pm

only two and half hours late. Today morning flight of 10 am Karachi to Islamabad delayed for 6 hours which is now planned for 04 pm. What was so surprising in delay of 2.5 hours flight. It is PIA, CJ of Pakistan should know this.

Khurram
May 13, 2018 02:45pm

Now this is called crossing the line. There’s no law violated here. Rebranding does help many business.

AQJ-KSA
May 13, 2018 02:45pm

CJP: Please tell PIA director to spend this money in the maintenance of aircrafts in order to provide clean and safe travelling to the passengers.

Karachi
May 13, 2018 02:48pm

2.7 million ??? I am shocked...

Aslam Qadri
May 13, 2018 02:50pm

This is too much every enterprise irrespective of being private or public has every Right to Improve!

Hassan
May 13, 2018 02:51pm

@Raj Kumar you mean someone actually taking a notice in absence of government is a bad thing?

INSANE_ASTRONOMER
May 13, 2018 02:53pm

@Raj Kumar is this drama. supreme court is the highest court of the country. It is doing it for the benefit of pakistan. Our honourable chief is justice is working day and night to give us justice. It is his lordship that he is even not taking rest on holidays. He is hearing cases on sunday. while the Parliament and executive they are just busy in making money. each state department is in loss. why? because they do not do there duty and when they do it is insincere. So, supreme court is rightly intervening. someone has to check the transgressions committed by corrupt executive,

Akram
May 13, 2018 02:55pm

@Raj Kumar “Now it is getting too much, too painful to see all this drama” Don’t watch then. Some corrective action was needed by some state pillar. SC is simply doing what other departments fail to do.

Zoraiz Zafar
May 13, 2018 02:58pm

We may have a few more serious problems going on than this!

SkyHawk
May 13, 2018 03:05pm

Thanks CJP. You are the ray of hope for Pakistani people. And the nation fully supports you and stands with you. Its much more important to first eliminate thee deep-rooted corruption, nepotism, unprofessionalism, mismanagement and violation of merit within PIA in order to make it a profitable airline than spending millions on pasting stickers on the tail of the PIA Airplanes and removing Pakistan's flag.

pervaz rafi
May 13, 2018 03:05pm

Excellent. Already bleeding airline to incur exorbitant amount on just cosmetic change with no benefits. Again a case of likely corruption. The core issues of improving service are ignored and cosmetic changes being made.

irfan
May 13, 2018 03:06pm

Very sad indeed!

shuaib
May 13, 2018 03:06pm

Great & respect for CJP Mr. Mian Saqib Nisar

Sodomite
May 13, 2018 03:06pm

Excellent decision CJ. National flag on the tail looks great just like the Union Jack looks on the tail of British Airways. Markhor will look good on Markhor Airlines not on a flag carrier. With PIA in dire straits it does not need to splash money on such inanities but spend it on making aircraft technically perfect for no delays to occur.

BhaRAT
May 13, 2018 03:08pm

@Raj Kumar What you mean by this is too painful to watch? But what our Internal matters have to do with Indians anyway? just wondering

Accer
May 13, 2018 03:11pm

Good move, this airlines makes huge losses every year which are than paid by the the tax payers. Why should it spend tax payer money on designs when is should be concerned with making the airline profitable. Do you really think you can make an airline more profitable by simply rebranding?

Khalid
May 13, 2018 03:12pm

@Khurram they re branding but not paying the salaries of its employees plus PIA is goung in loss.. Both cases are in Supreme Court .. So thats why CJP is wondering how is that possible.. Plus their performance is disaster

BhaRAT
May 13, 2018 03:13pm

Markhor Image suit with one Pakistan Institution only PIA previous piant was one of the best pleasures don’t replace it

Falcon1
May 13, 2018 03:18pm

PIA always has a ready excuse for delay of every flight.. In the past 40 years, they have not improved their performance or quality of service one bit, much less be competitive in fares with rest of the airlines serving within or from Pakistan.

It is always,either a 'technical fault, difficulty' or 'staff issues', 'weather' or some other insane excuse. Somehow the same conditions don't apply to other airlines which are able to take off and land to and from Paksitan, without any problems??

Zahid Haroon
May 13, 2018 03:22pm

Excellent job CJP. Keep it up we are with you.

Jameel
May 13, 2018 03:26pm

Why is that the incapable managements and politicians are not sacked without notice, this is beyond me. Country's sovereignty comes first before these incapable so called NO GOOD leaders. I think general public needs to understand they're there to serve the general public and if they're not performing then they should be flicked out.

Khawar Saleem Aslam
May 13, 2018 03:27pm

Let us see where all this lead us in to? Till end of May, during the interim period of 60 days and more interestingly for the new government. I sincerely hope TI forms new government and Imran Khan is the new prime minister.

Anjali
May 13, 2018 03:31pm

This is crossing a line. A business should not be run by the court. Even Air India re-branded while it was making losses, and is now in the middle of a turnaround. If a business decision was made to re-brand, it is the business decision leaders who should be allowed to do it, as it is their responsibility. Businesses do not need to be paterialistically saved from themselves.

AMA
May 13, 2018 03:32pm

@Khurram you must be crazy, look at the losses PIA is incurring. First stop that bleeding. No one is against rebranding, but at appropriate time.

Khaled
May 13, 2018 03:33pm

@Khurram Good, efficient and punctual service counts in business, branding comes later.

Khaled
May 13, 2018 03:37pm

@Aslam Qadri . Depends upon the priority,agreed everyone has a right to improve, but how will re-branding improve the service. .

Muneeb
May 13, 2018 03:37pm

@Khurram Rebranding will not have any impact , take a look at the premier service and how it ended up putting billions in drain . Core issues needs to be addressed rather then a face change

Shakir Baakza
May 13, 2018 03:50pm

We need to have the flag displayed everywhere possible. It hurts me to see the flag replaced by anything, no matter what. it seems that we may have lost the Pride of being a Pakistani but the fact doesn't change.

Observer
May 13, 2018 03:51pm

If you read the article the case was being heard for the performance or lack of in this case of PIA. Naturally topic of irrelevant expensis would be raised. Fix the issues before taking punitive measures

