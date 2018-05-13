DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

10 dead, 41 hurt as suicide bombers hit Indonesian churches

APMay 13, 2018

Email


Members of police bomb squad inspect the wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. — AP
Members of police bomb squad inspect the wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. — AP

Suicide bombers on motorcycles and including a woman with children targeted Sunday Mass congregations in three churches in Indonesia's second largest city, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens in one of the worst attacks on the Christian minority, police said.

The first attack struck the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church in Surabaya, killing four people, including one or more bombers, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told reporters at the scene.

He said two police officers were among a total of 41 wounded.

The blast was followed by a second explosion minutes later at the Christian Church of Diponegoro and a third at the city's Pantekosta Church, Mangera said.

A senior police official said the bombings were carried out by at least five suicide bombers, including a veiled woman who had two children with her.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

A witness described the woman with children, saying she was carrying two bags at the Diponegoro church. “At first officers blocked them in front of the churchyard but the woman ignored them and forced her way inside. Suddenly (the bomb) exploded,” said a civilian guard named Antonius.

Shattered glass and chunks of concrete littered the entrance of the Santa Maria Church, which was sealed off by heavily armed police.

Rescue personnel treated victims on a nearby field while officers inspected wrecked motorcycles in the parking lot that were burned in the explosion.

A street merchant outside the church said she was blown away several meters (yards) by the powerful blast.

“I saw two men riding a motorbike forced their way into the churchyard. One was wearing black pants and one with a backpack,” said Samsia, who uses a single name. “Soon after that the explosion happened.”

The bombings were the worst since a series of attacks on churches on Christmas Eve in 2000 killed 15 people and wounded nearly 100. Religious minorities, especially Christians, have been repeatedly targeted by militants.

The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention centre near Jakarta that left six officers and three inmates dead.

The banned Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.

In recent years, the country has faced a new threat as the rise of the Islamic State group in the Middle East invigorated local militant networks.

Christians, many of whom from the ethnic Chinese minority, make up about 9 percent of Indonesia's 260 million people.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

May the least-worst man win

May the least-worst man win

“Development can make you lose an election, if you haven’t done any, but on its own it’s not enough to ensure victory.”

Opinion

Editorial

May 13, 2018

Labyrinth of LNG

WHAT seemed like a relatively simple job three years ago is today proving to be very complicated. Ever since gas...
Updated May 13, 2018

Facebook censorship

ON Friday night, Facebook blocked a Dawn.com post for Pakistani users of its platform. The 2017 update was a news...
May 13, 2018

Flawed driving law

KARACHI’S gridlocked roads have often seen ambulance drivers manoeuvre their vehicles at an alarming speed, ...
May 12, 2018

Blocked by the US

AN unusual decision by the US suggests that behind the ongoing diplomatic engagement lie deep strains that, if not...
May 12, 2018

Irresponsible budget

THE budget announced by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is tall on promises and short on measures. So short, in...
Updated May 12, 2018

Rally in Karachi

REPORTS that Sindh Rangers have sought to disrupt Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement meetings in Karachi ahead of its ...