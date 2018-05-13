Bilawal says PTI is ‘Banigala version of MQM’

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday rebuked both the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) as he termed the ruling party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “a Banigala version of MQM”, described the Karachi-based party as “a party of terrorists”, and claimed Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, who was then adviser on home affairs to the Sindh chief minister, was directly responsible for the killings of May 12, 2007.

Addressing his second rally in Karachi within two weeks, the PPP chairman recalled the May 12 carnage and blamed the MQM squarely for it. He urged the Karachiites to reject his party’s former ally in the next general elections because of its bloody history.

Also read: PPP, PTI could forge Senate-like arrangement if needed: Zardari

“The PPP workers were attacked in Karachi on May 12,” he said. “Our workers, lawyers and activists of the Awami National Party were killed in broad daylight on roads. More than 50 people were killed and we were not even allowed to move their bodies.

“It was the day when a dictator punched in the air, the terrorists pulled out their guns and the bloodbath took place on the streets of Karachi. Do you know who was responsible for all this? The then adviser to the chief minister on home affairs and that man is now mayor of Karachi.”

Blames Mayor Wasim Akhtar for May 12 atrocities in Karachi

Senior PPP leaders along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and party’s Karachi president Saeed Ghani shared the stage with the PPP chairman, who was welcomed to the venue of the rally by charged workers dancing to the tune of party songs.

Earlier, Mr Bhutto-Zardari accused the PTI of being involved in violence and disturbing the hard-earned peace of the city. He claimed that PTI workers last week fired shots and injured PPP workers at the Hakeem Saeed Ground, only to sabotage the rally already announced by his party.

“We chose the Hakeem Saeed Ground only to pay tribute to our martyrs of May 12,” he said. “I firmly believe that the PTI is another MQM. But let me tell you that the people of Karachi would not accept Imran Khan as another Altaf Hussain.

“They [the PTI workers] tried their best to create a law and order situation, disturb the peace of Karachi and occupy this city. But we would never let them succeed in their evil designs.”

He then named the provincial capital’s localities where he said his party had gained popularity. From Lyari to Malir and Nazimabad to Gulshan-i-Iqbal, he named almost all the known areas of Karachi and said it was his city.

“They [MQM leaders] suggested to me that I should not talk about Karachi,” he thundered as the crowd roared. “But I’d like to tell them that I was born in this city. My mother was brought up in this city. This is my city and this city owns me.

“I appeal to Karachiites that you should not let anyone fool you in the name of ethnicity, rights and quota system in the next general elections. The elections of 2018 will decide the fate of Karachi and you can never change your fate by voting for any faction of the MQM — whether it’s MQM-London, MQM-Bahadur­abad, MQM-PIB, MQM-PSP or MQM-Banigala.”

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2018