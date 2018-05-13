DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTM allowed to stage rally in Karachi today

Dawn ReportUpdated May 13, 2018

Email


KARACHI /ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Saturday allowed the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) to stage a rally in Sohrab Goth, instead of Bagh-i-Jinnah, in Karachi on Sunday (today) while PTM office-bearers alleged that five workers had been “taken away by law enforcers”.

A police official told Dawn that the authorities had given permission to the PTM to stage a rally at the ground near Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth with ‘certain conditions’. Mohsin Dawar, a PTM leader, confirmed this.

He alleged that the PPP-led Sindh government had “deliberately sabotaged” their plan for a rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah near the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday.

He said they had already announced a plan for a rally at the venue on May 12 but suddenly the PPP announced its rally at the same venue on the same day. Therefore, it was not possible for the PTM to hold a rally at the venue even on Sunday because the venue would be littered with chairs and other stuff left behind by the PPP rally.

Leader alleges five activists of movement ‘taken away’; Pashteen allegedly denied air travel to Karachi from Islamabad

Therefore, Mr Dawar said, they obtained permission to stage a rally at Sohrab Goth on May 13.

He alleged that three PTM workers had been “taken away” when they were on their way to hold talks with government officials on Friday night to seek permission for Sunday’s rally. Two more workers had been “taken away by law enforcers” on Saturday, he added.

The PTM office-bearer said that their nine workers and supporters were already ‘missing’ in the city.

Meanwhile, after “being denied” air travel — first from Islamabad and then from Lahore — PTM chief Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen finally proceeded to Karachi by road on Saturday to attend the rally in the city on Sunday.

Talking to Dawn by telephone while crossing Okara, Mr Pashteen claimed that he had booked a seat on a private airliner from Islamabad to Karachi on Saturday morning. When he reached the check-in counter, he was refused the boarding pass on “technical grounds” and was told that there was no booking in his name.

However, his three colleagues were issued boarding passes and they departed for Karachi in the flight, Mr Pashteen said.

An official of the airline confirmed that Mr Pashteen was not issued the boarding pass because his booking was not there in the system. In response to a question, he denied that the airline had cancelled the booking after receiving instructions from somewhere.

Mr Pashteen said then they travelled by road to Lahore to catch another flight from there, but alleged that he was prevented from reaching the airport through strict checking at a check-post near Lahore airport.

The PTM leader said that he was now on his way to Karachi by road.

Meanwhile, students, intellectuals and political activists gathered at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Saturday to protest the alleged crackdown against PTM organisers and activists in Karachi ahead of the rally.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

May the least-worst man win

May the least-worst man win

“Development can make you lose an election, if you haven’t done any, but on its own it’s not enough to ensure victory.”

Opinion

Editorial

May 13, 2018

Labyrinth of LNG

WHAT seemed like a relatively simple job three years ago is today proving to be very complicated. Ever since gas...
May 13, 2018

Facebook censorship

ON Friday night, Facebook blocked a Dawn.com post for Pakistani users of its platform. The 2017 update was a news...
May 13, 2018

Flawed driving law

KARACHI’S gridlocked roads have often seen ambulance drivers manoeuvre their vehicles at an alarming speed, ...
May 12, 2018

Blocked by the US

AN unusual decision by the US suggests that behind the ongoing diplomatic engagement lie deep strains that, if not...
May 12, 2018

Irresponsible budget

THE budget announced by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is tall on promises and short on measures. So short, in...
Updated May 12, 2018

Rally in Karachi

REPORTS that Sindh Rangers have sought to disrupt Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement meetings in Karachi ahead of its ...