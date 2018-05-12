DAWN.COM

Justice Qazi Faez Isa questions 'unwarranted and unprecedented' reconstitution of bench by CJP

Haseeb BhattiUpdated May 12, 2018

A note authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, elaborating on an unusual development which led to him being excluded from a three-member bench earlier this week, surfaced on Saturday in which the judge appeared to take exception to him being excluded from a bench hearing a human rights case.

The note referred to a recent incident when a three-member bench of the Supreme Court — headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar — was hearing a case pertaining to hospital waste disposal. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Abid Majeed was reading out from a report on incinerators in government hospitals, which he said had been submitted on the directives of the human rights cell (HRC) of the apex court.

Justice Isa notes that he then called the KP advocate general to read out Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. He said this was done because he wanted to ascertain whether the said article could be invoked in the case being heard as the relevant material was absent from its file.

He noted that the article allows the apex court to give an order if it "considers that a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of fundamental rights" is involved, adding that the SC needs to satisfy itself that both conditions i.e. the matter being of public importance and involving fundamental rights, are met for it to be able to assume original jurisdiction as stated in Article 184 (3).

He noted that the director of the HRC had written similar notes in earlier cases as well.

"However, before Article 184(3) could be read, the honourable chief justice intervened and said that he will be reconstituting the bench and suddenly rose up. The Bench was then presumably reconstituted, I say presumably because no order was sent to me to this effect. However, a two member bench did assemble later, from which I was excluded."

Justice Isa continued that the matter was of grave concern to him as "it is unwarranted and unprecedented to reconstitute a bench, in such a manner, whilst hearing a case".

"To do so undermines the integrity of the system, and may have serious repercussions."

"I am constrained to write this as not doing so would weigh heavily on my conscience and I would be abdicating my responsibility as a judge," he concluded.

Anil
May 12, 2018 08:47pm

wish we had more judges like him

Aamir
May 12, 2018 08:50pm

Love this judge. He should be our CJ.

Aamir
May 12, 2018 08:50pm

Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the best of all. Want to see him CJ.

Miraaj
May 12, 2018 08:57pm

He looks quite an erudite and sober personality. Je also raised very very valid questions on Panama verdict where he said that petition was on panama and verdict came out on Iqama which was never pursued for. He also points out that it undermines judicial imlaryiality and sane decision making. And now this, as soo he pointed out flaw he was removed. Great going sir, we nees NS, you, hasmhmi, Ch iftikhar to do good for us as you are doing, making brave eye contact. And why not after all NS is represented by 75% or more of heavy manadate by people of Pakistan.

Rahil
May 12, 2018 09:17pm

Such incidents my undermine the unity of judiciary. CJP should have taken into confidence to Mr. Isa before taking this decision.

Gaz
May 12, 2018 09:28pm

Nawaz trying to do what he did in the late nineties. He keeps forgetting this time there is a strong opposition and will take down any rebel judges.

Imran
May 12, 2018 09:31pm

The cat is out of the bag.

Observer-India
May 12, 2018 09:42pm

Justice Isa by now should know that who is behind CJP.

js
May 12, 2018 09:43pm

@Anil thats nice, who is this one supp to be?

atta rehman
May 12, 2018 09:55pm

Justice Isa is absolutely right in my opinion My way or the highway don’t work and should never work in judiciary. Why certain members of judiciary or afraid of due process according to constitution. Dictorial mind seton any department is counterproductive and not good for fruitful progress in the country

Mark
May 12, 2018 10:04pm

He should be refer to Supreme Judicial Council for disciplinary action

S. Lalani
May 12, 2018 10:05pm

Justice Qazi Faez Isa is an honest and upright judge. I think the current CJP is making the institution of Supreme Court controversial which is not good for Pakistan.

Azmeen
May 12, 2018 10:06pm

Wish Qazi Faez Isa is the CJ of Pakistan.

Hydet
May 12, 2018 10:08pm

@Miraaj if you remember Chaudhry iftikhar supports the Panama verdict

Ash2000
May 12, 2018 10:23pm

May CJ got direction from same aliens who are directing other parts of drama.

Zak
May 12, 2018 10:23pm

He is pro Nawaz Judge, not professional. Wants to be included everywhere.

Nawaz
May 12, 2018 10:26pm

Was this judge recruited fairly? Direct CJ of Balochistan before moving to SC?

