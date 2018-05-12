DAWN.COM

Ahsan Iqbal up and about; expected to be discharged from hospital soon

Arif MalikUpdated May 12, 2018

— DawnNewsTV
Less than a week after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was up and about and seen waving to his supporters from his hospital ward in Lahore on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

With his right arm heavily strapped and in a sling, the minister — amid loud cheers in his favour — appeared to gesture to his supporters to pray for him.

Meanwhile, Services Hospital's officials told media personnel that Iqbal's health is in a lot better shape than before and should be discharged soon.

Iqbal was shot at and injured during a corner meeting in Narowal's Kanjrur tehsil on Sunday.

He was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal but was later airlifted to Services Hospital in Lahore where he has since been convalescing.

Police had arrested a 22-year-old man, who had confessed to opening fire on the minister due to the Khatm-i-Nubuwat issue.

