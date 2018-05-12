Hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed passes away in Karachi
Pakistan's World Cup-winning hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Saturday.
The 49-year-old had been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart, and had reached out to India for help in securing a heart transplant.
The government of Pakistan had reportedly offered Ahmed a mechanical heart transplantation which, had he accepted, would have been the first time the procedure was to be conducted in Pakistan.
However, the hockey legend had wanted a more conventional and proven procedure, for which he had wanted to go to India and had thus refused the offer.
Ahmed has been a sporting icon in Pakistan since helping the country win the 1994 World Cup in Sydney with his penalty stroke save against the Netherlands in the final.
He played 338 international matches and also participated in three Olympics and various other high-profile events in a career spanning from 1986 to 2000.
In addition to being named the world's best goalkeeper on four occasions, Ahmed was bestowed with a presidential award in 1988 and the Pride of Performance in 1994.
Comments (33)
Rest in peace
RIP Friend and Role Model
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
RIP Hockey Hero and Hockey in Pakistan.
Sad news..RIP sir.
RIP!
Inna Lillahe wa Inna Elaihe Rajeoun
Very sad state of affairs where medical professionals ONLY care about money and nothing else. They dont even know what they are doingl and dont have knowledge, even experienced professors and speaking through experiences.
Oh Man..thats sad...RIP Brother
I am sorry for Mansoor Ahmed. Govt should helped him. He was the hero of nation.
RIP
RIP my hero!! Only last night I was watching the highlights of WC Final brought to us by none else but you.
Inha lilah wa Inha elahe rajeoon. RIP sir.
RIP. Unfortunate that we as a people and government couldn't look beyond narrow politics and given this Pakistani champion the treatment he sorely needed, whatever the cost. Singapore if not India. We need to be collectively ashamed.
Pakistani heroes, who raised Pakistani flag on the top, could not afford to go abroad for their treatment but politicians and their family members go abroad for even fever treatment on public money.
A hero has passed away. Pause for a moment and think. You are not able to provide quality health care to your people. This man was in the news for over a month pleading his case. Nothing happened. Could somebody plead to the Govt. to divert the funds allocated for space travel and build 1 super-specialty hospital. Forget the race to search for the cosmic dust. At least for now. RIP THE HERO.
There are so many Pakistani heart surgeons in the United States, why their service were not utilized? Why they did not volunteer their services to save the life of a fellow Pakistani?
Sad that in a country of 200 million people we don’t have quality medical treatments and we are wasting so much money on defence and arms.
RIP Legend
condolence from India
So sad :(
Thoughts and prayers are with those affected. I am sure, as a doctor, the heart replacement to him is not that easy as people think. My sincere RIP from India
RIP our brave hero
RIP. But pakistan govt: shame on you!
RIP. From India
We lost a National Hero today. RIP. Another example of where our nation stands in terms of healthcare.
Rip I will never forget your greatest plenty save of all time and your suffering at the same time
So sad to hear about it... He could have been saved if Pakistan had better medical facilities like India has.The irony of the situation is that Pakistani government spends billions of its rupees to compete with India on the defence front. ( however its def. budget is one fifth of India's ), but cannot spend the same money to save its citizens by spending on medical infrastructure. I hope Pakistani government now wakes up and stops harbouring terrorists get better relations with India ( so that it can help Pakistan set up medical facilities and share its medical technology ) May his soul Rest In Peace..
RIP,
RIP
Rest in peace, Sir!
RIP
inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon
News does not mention what India said if they would allow him treatment?
Oh, man.. that's really sad... What went wrong? I thought he was coming to India weeks ago...