After restoring access, Facebook says Dawn.com story blocked 'by mistake'

Dawn.comUpdated May 11, 2018

A Facebook post linking to a Dawn.com story was briefly blocked from viewership in Pakistan.
Social media giant Facebook on Saturday restored for Pakistan users an October 2017 post by Dawn.com that it had blocked around 20 hours earlier for allegedly violating local laws.

"Due to legal restrictions in your country, we've limited access to your post on Facebook," the platform had shared in an automated message on the evening of Friday, May 11.

The post in question had linked to a story on veteran politician Javed Hashmi criticising the judiciary.

The post was restored on Saturday evening, with Facebook apologising for the content being "incorrectly restricted."

"Your content was incorrectly restricted. We're very sorry about this mistake, and have now restored the content," an automated message shared by the social media giant said.

The company had earlier said that it had made the content unavailable "based on local law" — an action that is usually taken after requests from state institutions under non-transparent agreements, a fact that media and human rights organisations have criticised in the past.

Facebook had not stated what law the Dawn.com post had violated, nor had it specified where the request had originated from.

The notification received by Dawn.com from Facebook.
Under fire for privacy concerns, hate speech and its role in 'influencing' the American elections, censorship under directions by governments is nothing new for Facebook.

The platform, with over 1.9 billion users across the globe, has controversially restricted access to content.

For example, the website's censorship policies had in the past led to many user accounts being blocked or deleted in 2016 for posts criticising India following the killing of Kashmir’s young ‘freedom fighter’, Burhan Wani.

Under increasing pressure

According to a transparency report issued by Facebook, the Pakistani government sent 1,050 requests for data to Facebook between January and June 2017, compared to only 719 during the same period in the preceding year.

It also said that 177 pieces of content were restricted from viewership in the country on requests forwarded by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for violating "local laws prohibiting blasphemy and condemnation of the country's independence".

Facebook had also found itself directly in the line of fire last year when an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, and then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had threatened to completely ban the social network if it did not act to remove all blasphemous content on its platform.

Why block the post?

However, Facebook's restriction of access to Dawn.com's post for Pakistani users did not seem to have been triggered by concerns over blasphemy.

The story it was linked to dealt instead with an emergent theme in Pakistan's politics: judicial activism.

Read the article: 'Pakistan has never seen a crisis worse than the one it is in today': Javed Hashmi

As criticism of what some see as an 'overactive judiciary' heats up, the higher courts have started taking up more high-profile contempt cases than ever.

One former senator, Nehal Hashmi, was recently handed a prison term after being found to have violated prevalent contempt laws. Likewise, a man in Multan was earlier this month handed an 18-year prison sentence for throwing a shoe at a judge.

Meanwhile, television channels have been told to tune out politicians' speeches if they veer towards 'contempt' of the judiciary, and the broadcast media regulator has found itself in the cross hairs of the higher courts for not doing enough.

Reproduced below is the complete article whose Facebook post had been blocked from viewership in Pakistan

'Pakistan has never seen a crisis worse than the one it is in today': Javed Hashmi

Never in the country's history has Pakistan faced a worse crisis than the one it faces today, former PML-N leader Javed Hashmi said in a characteristically well-timed press conference on Monday.

The press conference was called by him to share insights on Pakistan's political and constitutional struggles, his own struggles for democracy and his brief stint with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

"This is a land that works without a constitution," Hashmi said at the start of the presser hosted in Islamabad.

Criticising the manner in which the 1956 and 1973 constitutions were formulated, he said the "civil and military powers alter the constitution at will". He added that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ran the country into a state of emergency.

"Then came Ziaul Haq, who himself was the constitution," he said.

"We could not become a nation which respects its constitution," he said, claiming that the country has never seen a worse crisis in its 70-year history than the one it sees today.

'Supreme Court caused more destruction than anybody else'

Talking about the role of the Supreme Court, Hashmi said: "The Supreme Court has caused more destruction in the country than any other institution."

He alleged that the court had allowed former president and military dictator Pervez Musharraf to change the constitution, although he had "broken" the Constitution twice.

However, he clarified that he was not criticising incumbent Supreme Court justices. "I know that if I say anything about the current SC, it will amount to contempt of court," he noted.

"The current chief justice [of Pakistan] publicly kissed my hand, how can I say something against him?" Hashmi asked.

He said many SC judges swore to get plots but again clarified that he was not talking about the current judges, who he said, were saints.

'Did not want to end Imran's politics'

Revealing more details of him quitting PTI two years ago, Hashmi said his decision to resign was a "suicide attack" on Imran's party.

"Had I not resigned, it would have been the last day of the parliament," he said, revealing that the PML-N had also suggested he make a forward bloc within PTI.

"Had I done that, I could have received the prime minister's protocol," he claimed.

He said he refused to make the forward bloc and that he was sure PML-N realises now it would not have been a good move.

"I had the backing of 15 PTI MNAs but I did not want to finish Imran Khan's politics," the veteran politician claimed.

'Army chief did not want nuclear tests in 1998'

Javed Hashmi, who was the minister of health in the second Sharif government, claimed that the then army chief had not wanted Pakistan to conduct its nuclear tests in 1998, adding that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan — the architect of the country's nuclear programme — was a witness to this.

He also claimed that Musharraf had created the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to target one political party and that the politicians will have to continue facing the bureau if they failed to create another institution for real accountability.

Hashmi has also previously accused Imran Khan of conspiring with disgruntled elements in the army to bring down the government during PTI's 2014 sit-in against election rigging.

Miraaj
May 11, 2018 11:37pm

Pakistan has never seen such censorship. Worst times possible. Status quo challengers are being stopped from coverage

Pro Pakistan
May 11, 2018 11:40pm

That's a great news.

Salman
May 11, 2018 11:45pm

Facebook are right!

Zakota
May 11, 2018 11:54pm

Biggest lota in the universe talking

just_someone
May 11, 2018 11:56pm

not right to do, press should be free. while that causes some problems, it solves many more...

pakistani
May 12, 2018 12:01am

Good decision !!

Amjad Wyne
May 12, 2018 12:02am

Not sure what to say...I can find wrong with all - Dawn, Javaid Hashmi, Facebook and Pakistan's law.

Ahsan Gul
May 12, 2018 12:03am

Javaid Hashmi got old but did not change his subservient habits to support corrupt and dishonest masters in this case Nawaz Shrief and his family. When finally Pakistan and judiciary are working to eradicate money laundering, dishonesty and corruption, Hashmi is coming to support NS. People who have known Hashmi since his university days of 1970/1972 can attest to my above comments.

A. Ali
May 12, 2018 12:03am

thanks facebook is not controlled by n-league.

zash
May 12, 2018 12:05am

a very good decision my comment wont be published but daen should not just publish every news in the name of freedom of speech......there are certain limits....if i abuse some one i dont expect hugs from them after i say"its a freedom of speech"

Saad
May 12, 2018 12:08am

Why you are going to Facebook, we are here in Pakistan, so Hashmi is the only requirement of Sharifs? He also received money from Younas Habib along with Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Just keep in mind.

Aamir
May 12, 2018 12:11am

Freedom of speech should be endorsed. No more holy cows in Pakistan.

Saad
May 12, 2018 12:12am

All these crisis are because of Nawaz Sharif, as soon as, he and his family will go to Jail, Pakistan will be right on track for the development, after some more his colleagues to Jail.

Aamir
May 12, 2018 12:17am

We already know. The same guys which blocked geo tv on cable!

Hawkins
May 12, 2018 12:17am

Wonderful step by facebook

Madeeh
May 12, 2018 12:17am

@Miraaj

Indeed.

I Miss all those times or Sharif, benazir, her father, sharif's spiritual father(zia) etc etc Never have this country ever seen anything like it is today.

Also, good luck getting comments like this very one through dawn trigger-happy censorship battalion.

Dr Sam
May 12, 2018 12:20am

That is because you are using these kind of news to create politocal unrest.

Lion
May 12, 2018 12:26am

Its all under tight control. Including personal life stories of popular politicians

Moon light
May 12, 2018 12:28am

Why to stop coverage? Instead issue contempt notice and call him to courts for contempt. Just like for others. No it will not happen cause SC and others also know that he is talkibg right and with evidence and if these are presented in xourts the SC, NAB and other biasness will be over and umpires will be exposed. We should support javed hashmi. Courageous hero like CH iftikhar and NS taking Pakistan to new heights where they are making brave eye contacts with umpires and digging out the truth. Well done

Lahori kid
May 12, 2018 12:29am

Based on local law, and according to our political system, Pakistan is a Democratic country, Democracy allows people to share their views, Media to share their findings regardless, laws are based on Constitution, there is no such thing as "Local Law"

Amron
May 12, 2018 12:31am

@Amjad Wyne and what about yourself?

Abid
May 12, 2018 12:35am

Good responsible thing done by Facebook

Abdul Ghaffar
May 12, 2018 12:36am

An orphan in search of shelter. Enough is enough..

Love Pakistan
May 12, 2018 12:36am

@just_someone why are we always talking about free press in Pakistan. CNN FOX news BBC etc are they free? The answer is no.

Pagri sambhal
May 12, 2018 12:37am

Good decision by FB.DAWN sometime give extra leniency to the turn coats.

Imran Ahmed
May 12, 2018 12:45am

It is reprehensible that the behaviour of our legal profession in Pakistan, both of the bar and even the bench, falls so very far below minimum standards of reasonable conduct, behaviour and speech. Sentencing which flouts the law, erratic, non-universal, unequal application of law seems to have become the new normal.

ravi
May 12, 2018 12:47am

Dawn blocks the comments too.... so why not facebook?

Shaukat Ali Khan
May 12, 2018 12:54am

Double standards being followed by Facebook.

Munir ahmad
May 12, 2018 12:58am

Didn't Jawed Hashmi serve Zia who he today says broke constitution as a minister? Has he ever apologized sincerely for that?

Shahid
May 12, 2018 01:01am

In the light of selective nature of reporting and analyses, Facebook did the right thing.

Dervaish Khan
May 12, 2018 01:01am

A lota that fits best in the hands of Nawaz Sharif.

Ash2000
May 12, 2018 01:02am

This is too much restrictions that authorities always try to hide the true story about anything or try to portate things in a way and don’t like if somebody put a different view point. That is the reason mass people are unaware of actual past as they were never told the truth.

jamal
May 12, 2018 01:02am

No country allows their superior courts to be criticized like that. Thank you Facebook

A shah
May 12, 2018 01:05am

I wish Pakistan were to stop obsessing over everything INDIA and join hands with INDIA. Together they would rule the world.

A shah
May 12, 2018 01:06am

Pakistan is a mess right now and I hope one day I see both Pakistan and INDIA join hands and grow together.

Subhan
May 12, 2018 01:06am

Dear Dawn, I was waiting for this day to remind you that you do the same. You often censor the comments of people, right here, without explaining what policy they have broken. Hoping that you also make your decisions more transparent to the user.

Furqan Hafeez
May 12, 2018 01:07am

In collusion with Imran Khan I guess :)

Brijesh
May 12, 2018 01:13am

Except Politicians, everyone else is Sadiq and Ameen in Pakistan :D.

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
May 12, 2018 01:17am

Lota plus ++++

Nadeem Jamali
May 12, 2018 01:17am

There's nothing like a taste of your own medicine, Dawn. ;-) How many time your moderators have rejected perfectly good messages because they don't fit some agenda... which is increasingly difficult to decipher.

So, welcome to the club!

Sameer
May 12, 2018 01:20am

Javaid Hashmi conveniently forgets the millions he made off the alliance to oust Benazir during their golden years in the Khaki lap.

Malik USA
May 12, 2018 01:22am

This man really has no credibility in any aspect. After leaving PTI if he would be independent then we could say that really he has moral character. Joining hand of NS and now be a part of corrupt mafia, Mr, Hashmi really now I have seen your real face. I am not blind supporter of NS nor IK but I can see your real face. So please don't disguise the poor people of Pakistan.

Khan
May 12, 2018 01:32am

The judges have become dictators.

Javed
May 12, 2018 01:40am

Mr. Hashmi is no saint.

Akhtar
May 12, 2018 01:43am

It’s good that Facebook is following the local laws.

Lubna Naz
May 12, 2018 01:52am

Good decision. Any content or "insane" criticism which may supposedly harm state institutions should be blocked. It is only Pakistan where everyone has full freedom to vent anger, hatred and vengeance on state institutions publicly.

The Real Haroon
May 12, 2018 01:54am

Undemocratic act. Thank you Dawn for your continued fight for press Freedom. Please publish this on other platforms to increase awareness.

GK
May 12, 2018 02:00am

Most states or liberal than their people, but Pakistan is opposite, rulers are more Islamic than the country... Ab stop reading and jake Namaaz pado

patriot
May 12, 2018 02:01am

The looting of these corrupt politicians is the worst crisis Pakistan has ever seen. Once held accountable, now they are scrambling to protect themselves

Lubna Naz
May 12, 2018 02:04am

@Nadeem Jamali agreed.

mk
May 12, 2018 02:04am

@jamal you are wrong. UK main news paper stories was with three judges picture “enemies of people”. Modern countries removed contemp of court laws as well. There are no kings and holy cows.

mk
May 12, 2018 02:07am

@Malik USA Javed hashmi was fine when he left pmlm and joined pti and IK declared that day a biggest day in domocratic history but now you guys having problem when he switched back to his parent party?

Mohsin Patel
May 12, 2018 02:07am

If this is the worst crisis then what was 1971 ? Or since Mr. Hashmi or member of his family needs PMLN support to get elected he calls it worst because PMLN may not be able to do the needed ballot stuffing.

One more thing if he needs to apologize for surving under Zia up Haq.

Mohsin Patel
May 12, 2018 02:16am

@Moon light

Yes, courageous Ch. Iftikhar is going to cost Pakistani tax payers millions once all the contracts cancelled by him regarding sale of Pakistan Steel, the mining contracts , the Turkish power plant deals are decided by arbitrators.

Secondly, it is simple for Nawaz just show realible source of fund from which he and his family purchased London flats.

Magnanimous approach
May 12, 2018 02:34am

@Salman .Absolutely. The users unfortunately take undue advantages from tolerance and leniency of Face Book. Media itself always endeavor to force their thoughts onto the readers. Each media house has its own policy and mindset, they blindly favor one set of politicians while down the others. The mindset of senior staff matters most in what we see in editorials or opinions their staff often got place in editions. The newspapers from free ports like Dubai, Singapore are free to great extent, normally others have their own defined school of thoughts, e.g. President Trump too have reservations about press impartiality. In India & Pak the politicians have their own favorites in media, but a smart reader can well understand after reading same subject news in 3 or 4 medias, or from internet, the truth comes to light. Today there are so many alternates to arrive at correct report, that each news sooner or later opens up in truth. I prefer to read all US media,UK media,Aljazeera, Reuter,Dawn.

Moth
May 12, 2018 02:47am

These paragraphs are for Javed Hashmi

Find correct answers in a time frame and not at time snap shot. Time snap shot answers are generally wrong.

Things started from Panama leak. Imran asked Nawaz to resign or apologies to public for lying about his wealth abroad.

note: transferring wealth on children name and then lying about wealth is a double crime. Crime to hide crime.

The judiciary kiked him out from prime minister position because of dishonesty reason.

One chapter closed.

Second chapter I want to read and that will be Nawaz going behind bar even though I liked his contribution of building bridges, roads, and metro bus/rail. But that contribution to nation do not give him a free license of nepotism, corruption and money laundering.

Both chapters are not rocket science

ABD
May 12, 2018 02:53am

When Dawn moderator can censor with impunity without any explanation, what is Dawn complaining about. Please post this to acknowledge my complain regarding dawn.com moderator.

Biased
May 12, 2018 03:04am

shame on dawn

Muslim
May 12, 2018 03:05am

So what is Dawn policy for comments? I am a witness to Dawn's blocking comments. Please stop throwing stones or learn to live in a bullet proof glass house.

Tahir Mufti
May 12, 2018 03:14am

Hashmi Sb is a seasoned politician but he is, unfortunately, a fair weather friend.

Secularist
May 12, 2018 03:24am

It would be interesting for Dawn to trace IP addresses of people sending their the comments in repose to this news item. Troll forms seem to get into high gear of action, whether it is in India or Pakistan, in support of their masters whose name shall not be uttered.

Larkanavi
May 12, 2018 03:26am

Dawn promotes free expression, yet it has censored many of my comments, including one sent a short while ago for no obvious reason. Let me see if this one gets posted.

Khan
May 12, 2018 03:30am

@jamal The Supreme Court in the US is criticized all the time. All the time. As are the plethora of other federal courts.

Imran
May 12, 2018 03:36am

So much for our democrazy

ALI
May 12, 2018 03:46am

We all are suppose to follow local laws where ever we are in the world. It applies to both the people an dthe companies. Good job Facebook

ALI
May 12, 2018 03:47am

@Miraaj I think you are only two year old because during Nawaz sharif era Jang group was closed down, journalists were thrown in jail on treason charges........

Ameer
May 12, 2018 03:52am

It is inaccurate to say that the man was sentenced for 18 years for throwing a shoe at the judge. The man threw a shoe but the sentence was for a robbery he had committed.

Dawn read since 02
May 12, 2018 04:22am

I wonder whose government and law/interior ministry it was?

PmlN

Dr. Doctor
May 12, 2018 04:49am

This means Imran Khan is totally unreliable, and even though PMLN asked Javed Hashmi to make a forward block there's nothing wrong in it, all political parties do that and in the end, Nawaz Sharif turns out to be a good guy since he was the one who make Pakistan GO nuclear against the wishes of USA, India, COAS and others.

I salute Nawaz Sharif for making our country strong by announcing our capabilities and going for the explosions. Pakistan owes it survival and protection from any invasion by India, only because of this move.

I have earned so much respect for him now that I pray that he comes back to make Pakistan great again.

Ameen.

Ali
May 12, 2018 05:12am

Good decision

SK
May 12, 2018 05:32am

A "has-been" is one thing. A "never-has-been" would more aptly describe this gentleman who ha been given undue importance first by Dawn and now by the government. This "wanna be" great political leader lays many claims about his own greatness, but has real claim to one skill - switching loyalties! Other than a handful of faithful Dawn readers and perhaps the sub-editor at Dawn and the gentleman himself, who would have bothered with the original article - had it not been 'banned'?

Umar
May 12, 2018 05:42am

I am so grateful to Mr hashmi sahib to help out Nawaz his inclusion will steady the sinking ship

Harris M
May 12, 2018 05:43am

@ABD I agree with you totally. Dawn’s moderating policy is so arbitrary and incomprehensible.

Harris M
May 12, 2018 05:45am

Mr. Hashmi, most of you politicians are making money hand over fist under the guise of democracy. Democracy does not just give you rights. You also have to accountable. The judiciary had to get involved because there is ZERO governance. So please don’t call the kettle black.

Athar
May 12, 2018 05:59am

I forget when I last time listened any thing good from Hashmi. Every thing looks in crisis to such politicians when they are not in power. I am happy at this.

Bhola Bhalo
May 12, 2018 06:02am

Dawn news paper is under the compulsion not to publish any report about on going IPL for example. So why blame the Facebook?

FN
May 12, 2018 06:07am

Mr Hashmi is wrong. Pakistan is actually seeing the best of its Judiciary's decisions in the past 70 years. Facebook has done right thing by stopping the Dawn.com report. Dawn.com shouldn't publish stories like the one attacking Judiciary.

soodie.johri@gmail.com
May 12, 2018 06:26am

Why this person get coverage in news media ? He is an irrelevant person in politics of Pakistan . Change his loyalties like weather from one party to another.

Khalid iqbal
May 12, 2018 06:27am

Amazing , attempts are being constantly made to make every institution look bad , first the army , and now the judiciary ,How come the politicians don’t talk about the corruption that has gone for years in there own times , if we have honest politicians and if they do their job , and route out corruption in their own ranks , we would have never gotten in this situation , their is still a chance for the politicians to get things right .

Amjad Mirza
May 12, 2018 06:31am

Javed Hashmi is a liar when he says the army didn't want a nuclear test.

anwarsher
May 12, 2018 06:32am

@Dervaish Khan These PTI is full of Lotas just for your information.

From bengaluru
May 12, 2018 06:36am

Dawn moderator, this is how we also feel when you don't publish our comments, but you publish comments frm Zak,Dr salar Ahmed and some Pakistan readers which don't make sense at all or are not connected with the news item and are filled with hate.this is what is taste if you r own medicine. Enjoy

jaredlee67
May 12, 2018 06:36am

Please also block hate speeches.

Mullah gulam arabia
May 12, 2018 06:40am

The prophecy will become this savage country is desitned to be doomed. Whaf the fanatca n mullah have done to this land.

Asher IBA
May 12, 2018 06:43am

Why Dawn promote anti Pakistan things.

I should stop reading Dawn Common citizen is happy with CJP

I know you won't let this post to be approved and talking about censorship

Such a shane dawn.com

Imran US
May 12, 2018 06:46am

Sad news. Our establishment using dirty tactics now to suppress discussion on itself. Everyone should be able to speak or critics what they think as unfair.

Shy Guy
May 12, 2018 06:48am

For those who don't know Pakistan is in state of judicial dictatorship

Dr. Doctor
May 12, 2018 06:50am

@Moth

Learn to spell please. The judiciary was hellbent on finding a flaw else even though he might be guilty as charged, the threshold required to convict was never met. A decision worse than the West going after WMD in Iraq.

Shy Guy
May 12, 2018 06:51am

Since Dawn itself blocks maximum of my comments inspite of them following all the comment policy, I am okay with this. This is called getting the taste of it's own medicine

Sohail A.
May 12, 2018 06:51am

How does it feel now, Dawn? Yes, that’s how we feel when you fail to share and block our comments on issues.

Kailash Singh
May 12, 2018 06:54am

Sorry to say but Dear Dawn you yourself are quite partial in publishing the comments even though the mater is just and the language is civilized. Hope you pay attention to this fact. Will it appear in the comments section?

Abdulla Hussain
May 12, 2018 06:55am

It is time for home to day goodbye to politics because it will take ages for him to clarify his ouster from PMLN and joining PTI then ouster from PTI and joining PMLN again. Who will take his words seriously any more

Amjad Wyne
May 12, 2018 07:02am

@Amron We all are to be blamed - including myself - for choosing and supporting such undesirables.

Salaar
May 12, 2018 07:05am

top this can't be a top national story of the day as DAWN is propagating it. This itself show business model of journalism. Facebook has rightly blocked the hate speech against honourable court. Dawn itself moderates the comments before publishing but criticises Facebook for restricting access. Double standards. Media wing of PMLN. What more shame you can earn internationally?

Pervez Akhtar Khan
May 12, 2018 07:12am

Here comes the ultimate confused man.. MeinBaghi noon..

Nafis
May 12, 2018 07:18am

It is accountabillity , not destruction, if Court wants to recover ill gotten money of 27 million from Javed Hashmi, recieved by him to block Benazir Bhutto win the election. Supreme Court handed over the case to Parliament to decide.

Jalil
May 12, 2018 07:18am

Glad to see DAWN standing up to right to information. Truth however embarassing must be disseminated. This situation is also true in neighbouring India where the political party in power continues to threaten and muzzle the truth coming out.

Miko
May 12, 2018 07:19am

Good. Who needs that useless need

Truth is truth
May 12, 2018 07:25am

Truths are normally harsh and bitter.

Jalil
May 12, 2018 07:25am

I agree DAWN has been equally guilty of getting moderators to blocks comments on this session without any particular methodology. Both are same FB censor and DAWN censor. Project opinions and news which is in interests of some particular agenda

Al-Habib Multan
May 12, 2018 07:42am

Dawn editors got the taste which they inflict on "ordinary mortals" innoucous comments not to publish not about criticising its editorial policy. Dawn newspaper in the latest era of Aredshir Cowsjee was 180 degree to what is now.

Kashif
May 12, 2018 08:05am

Javed Hashmi is so passionate about accusing almost everyone along with presenting himself as an angel.

Tariq
May 12, 2018 08:11am

The questions to the Pakistani leaders people and institutions are very simple ..did nawaz Sharif did corruption or not? The answer is yes. Is corruption rampant in pak? Yes, is it fast becoming a bankrupt country ,Yes, have politicians failed to deliver? Yes. Blaming army SC others are divergent tactics by the lootas of this country.

AXH
May 12, 2018 08:11am

@ABD - Spot on my friend. I have been saying this for a few years now that Dawn does not do fair moderation and that is a fact.

Asif Noor
May 12, 2018 08:12am

A sensible decision by Facebook.

Naxalite
May 12, 2018 08:27am

Judiciary is doing the right thing. Stop giving coverage to nobodies like Hashmi

No Brainer
May 12, 2018 08:49am

WOW! This man is telling that Pakistan is in crisis while common Pakistani thinks that only corrupts including Sharif family are in crisis for the first time because they are caught on nothing but their own corruption. Facebook algorithm detects this propaganda rightly and hence blocks the post.

Mohit
May 12, 2018 08:59am

Just like the Dawn which never shows my comments.

diva
May 12, 2018 09:19am

@Subhan. Agree with u 1000%.i dont know when it comes to Dawn it is always very biased and use weird scale for censorship.i dont know if this comment will be posted or deleted as usual.kettle calling the pot black

Mir sahib khan
May 12, 2018 09:22am

This is horrific and this will again take us to the stone age . In this modern era ,censorship must be stopped

Umar
May 12, 2018 09:33am

@Ahsan Gul same person when with Imran K is good but when with Nawaz S is bad. We are a country where every single person is a hypocrite.

Faraz H. Mirza
May 12, 2018 09:35am

So what you are trying to say is that Facebook is the Khilai Makhlook!

Dr. Doctor
May 12, 2018 09:37am

@Kailash Singh

I doubt Dawn blocks comments. I have a feeling they don't monitor them all and once they sit in front of the screen to monitor, the lucky ones who are online or posting within that hour get through.

Of course Dawn needs to improve. They should incorporate a reliable service that also verifies a user and all comments get posted. The moderator can always remove a post that doesn't meet requirements.

diva
May 12, 2018 09:51am

Now thats my freedom of speech double standard dawn.so u have no right to censor it

Ahmer
May 12, 2018 09:59am

The freedom of the press serves the governed not the governors. The state ought not to censor the press, and if Facebook is willing to give in, then it really is time to stop using it.

Justice
May 12, 2018 10:01am

You can only blame corrupt politicians and their allies for creating crisis in Pakistan to divert attention from on going corruption trial, because they have been cought red handed, they all are afraid for the consequence.

Shaukat Ali Khan
May 12, 2018 10:30am

@Asif Noor

Because it suits me?

Usman
May 12, 2018 10:44am

Medial Law

Ghalib
May 12, 2018 10:49am

Now Dawn knows how we feel when they block our comments

From bengaluru
May 12, 2018 10:55am

Omg...dawn you published so many comments against yourself. Are you really going to change your policy. Take a bow this time alone.

Farouk Khan
May 12, 2018 10:57am

Mr. Hashmi's comments are disingenuous. Mr. Shareef is the root cause. Had Mr. Shareef a grain of probity he would have gone home and defended himself in the courts rather than making a political issue out of it. He's harming the country for personal gains.

GHALIBJEEE
May 12, 2018 11:13am

@Shy Guy Spot on Dawn has blocked all my comments for last 2 days for no particular reason they just see who it is from and block it

GHALIBJEEE
May 12, 2018 11:13am

@Al-Habib Multan Agree with 100%

drr
May 12, 2018 11:14am

dawn itself sensors almosts all of my posts.it freely allow all types of antiindia posts,and whenever i respond they simply block them.

Ask kingdom
May 12, 2018 11:48am

Chinese influences.

Humayun
May 12, 2018 12:03pm

Very good decision

point of view
May 12, 2018 12:13pm

Moving toward stone age. Pigeon would be the best messenger.

Tzaman
May 12, 2018 02:53pm

Censorship is illogical. This who want to know. They will know. Now even responsible newspaper like Dawn is censored, are we going back to Zias time.

Abbasshah
May 12, 2018 03:46pm

A free press make a country strong &healthy .

Talha
May 12, 2018 03:51pm

@Miraaj Javed Hashmi is status quo.

Irfan Baloch
May 12, 2018 05:47pm

many be blocking the article was wrong but this Hashmi guy is a sad joke he has no credibility & all his talk of wisdom & truth is only meant in support of the house of sherif thats pretty much sums up his "principles" and he is hoping for a position in the Nawaz League & in that regard he is obliged to utter self contradictory statements

