DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Election commission moves SC after IHC revokes ban on recruitments, uplift works

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryUpdated May 11, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has challenged Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision before the Supreme Court, in which the IHC had set aside an ECP notification calling for a ban on recruitments in government departments and development activities in constituencies before the coming general elections in the country.

According to DawnNewsTV, the election commission submitted a petition before the apex court on Friday challenging the IHC's ruling, which was accepted by the SC for hearing.

The ECP had on April 11 barred the federal and provincial governments from hiring in all institutions, working on development plans approved on April 1 or after it and transferring funds for ongoing projects ahead of the general elections.

The move was aimed at discouraging any pre-poll rigging by using government jobs as an incentive.

According to Dawn Newspaper report, the provincial governments brought the matter to the notice of the Supreme Court which referred it to the IHC. The apex court on April 24 asked the IHC to issue an order in the matter in a week’s time.

Arguing before the IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, the counsel for the provincial governments said that the ECP had usurped the powers of the governments two months ahead of the expiry of their constitutional term.

The provincial governments claimed that the ECP had interfered in the domain of the executive and that its decision had caused inconvenience to the public at large.

According to the counsel, the ECP could only issue such directives after issuing the election schedule.

The ECP, on its part, defended the ban on recruitment and development activities, saying that it had been done to ensure a fair and transparent election process.

Earlier before the apex court, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob said that the commission had imposed the ban on the recruitment to curb pre-poll rigging.

The chief justice of Pakistan had asked the ECP secretary whether or not the commission had specific powers to impose a ban on development schemes and recruitment.

The secretary replied that the April 11 notification was issued in the light of the 2013’s Supreme Court verdict in the Workers Party case. In the judgement, he added, the SC had directed the ECP to conduct polls and make arrangements necessary to ensure that polls are conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded-against in terms of Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2018

Behind bars in Pakistan

MANY Pakistanis, weary of the violence that has wracked this country in recent years, may not spare much thought for...
Updated May 11, 2018

Affirming trans identity

The bill and stakeholder process that leads up to it should serve as a template for elected representatives to follow.
May 11, 2018

Limitless bans

IS there recognition in policy circles about the increasingly right-wing stance that the country is taking? There is...
May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.