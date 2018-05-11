DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N CEC condemns NAB chairman's statement 'based on irresponsible, false report'

Javed HussainUpdated May 11, 2018

Email


The PML-N's Central Executive Committee (CEC) during a meeting on Friday strongly condemned National Accountability Bureau Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal's statement "based on an extremely irresponsible and totally false media report".

The condemnation comes a day after the party's supreme leader and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif ─ referring to a NAB probe against him involving alleged money laundering of $4.9 billion to India ─ termed the watchdog's inquiries against PML-N leaders "pre-poll rigging" and demanded that Iqbal provide evidence to support the allegations against him or resign.

"It is NAB's duty to answer all my questions within 24 hours and address these reservations. Failing to do so, NAB should apologise to the nation and the chairman resign."

Read more: Give proof of 'shameless' allegations in 24 hours or resign, Nawaz tells NAB chairman

NAB claims that the World Bank’s (WB) migration and remittance book released in September 2016 carried information that foreign exchange reserves of India increased by $4.9bn after receiving the huge amount sent through money laundering, inflicting losses to Pakistan’s national kitty.

However, the WB has responded to the NAB move, stating that "the report does not include any mention of money laundering nor does it name any individuals”, while the State Bank of Pakistan has said the estimates shown in the WB report are based on "assumptions" which don't reflect reality.

Iqbal, without explicitly mentioning the case, had later in the day defended his department's conduct and said that it would keep operating as usual even if some find that upsetting.

Explore: NAB chief vows to continue measures against corruption

The CEC statement issued after a five-hour-long meeting today read that it supports Sharif's demand that the NAB chairman provide evidence supporting his allegations at the earliest or resigns from his post.

Participants of the meeting claimed that the chairman NAB had also denied that the report which the watchdog is investigating has been refuted by the WB and SBP, according to a press release.

CEC meeting participants today unanimously concluded that each person responsible for the "lie" must be revealed, and that all steps must be taken to prosecute them under Pakistani law, the statement said.

They also pledged that they would foil every conspiracy and tactic against Nawaz Sharif through constitutional, legal and democratic struggle, which will continue until all stains of falsehood are erased through a show of massive public support, the statement read.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 11, 2018 06:39pm

What other options does it has at this crucial juncture in time and history?

Saad Khan
May 11, 2018 06:46pm

I think politicians needs some education, why here a political party jumped in this corruption investigation, it's the individuals who are involved and needs to be interrogated like Panama Case. Politicians who holds public office, get paid and enjoy life styles on public money have no right to speak against head of a watch dog institution, yes they should speak, but first resign from their positions.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2018

Behind bars in Pakistan

MANY Pakistanis, weary of the violence that has wracked this country in recent years, may not spare much thought for...
Updated May 11, 2018

Affirming trans identity

The bill and stakeholder process that leads up to it should serve as a template for elected representatives to follow.
May 11, 2018

Limitless bans

IS there recognition in policy circles about the increasingly right-wing stance that the country is taking? There is...
May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.