PML-N CEC condemns NAB chairman's statement 'based on irresponsible, false report'

The PML-N's Central Executive Committee (CEC) during a meeting on Friday strongly condemned National Accountability Bureau Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal's statement "based on an extremely irresponsible and totally false media report".

The condemnation comes a day after the party's supreme leader and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif ─ referring to a NAB probe against him involving alleged money laundering of $4.9 billion to India ─ termed the watchdog's inquiries against PML-N leaders "pre-poll rigging" and demanded that Iqbal provide evidence to support the allegations against him or resign.

"It is NAB's duty to answer all my questions within 24 hours and address these reservations. Failing to do so, NAB should apologise to the nation and the chairman resign."

NAB claims that the World Bank’s (WB) migration and remittance book released in September 2016 carried information that foreign exchange reserves of India increased by $4.9bn after receiving the huge amount sent through money laundering, inflicting losses to Pakistan’s national kitty.

However, the WB has responded to the NAB move, stating that "the report does not include any mention of money laundering nor does it name any individuals”, while the State Bank of Pakistan has said the estimates shown in the WB report are based on "assumptions" which don't reflect reality.

Iqbal, without explicitly mentioning the case, had later in the day defended his department's conduct and said that it would keep operating as usual even if some find that upsetting.

The CEC statement issued after a five-hour-long meeting today read that it supports Sharif's demand that the NAB chairman provide evidence supporting his allegations at the earliest or resigns from his post.

Participants of the meeting claimed that the chairman NAB had also denied that the report which the watchdog is investigating has been refuted by the WB and SBP, according to a press release.

CEC meeting participants today unanimously concluded that each person responsible for the "lie" must be revealed, and that all steps must be taken to prosecute them under Pakistani law, the statement said.

They also pledged that they would foil every conspiracy and tactic against Nawaz Sharif through constitutional, legal and democratic struggle, which will continue until all stains of falsehood are erased through a show of massive public support, the statement read.