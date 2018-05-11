Govt cannot arrest Khadim Hussain Rizvi because of Faizabad agreement, says Sanaullah
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said the government can not arrest Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi because of the Faizabad agreement, which had contained a provision for the withdrawal of all cases against TLP leaders.
"The government is not backing off, but there is an agreement carrying the signatures of the guarantor [an intelligence chief] and [representatives of] the government and we have to abide by it," Sanaullah said while speaking to the media.
Rizvi, along with other leaders who participated in the Faizabad sit-in led by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) last year, has been declared a proclaimed offender by an anti-terrorism court.
The sit-in, after turning violent following a crackdown by police, had concluded with an agreement wherein the government capitulated to most of the protesters' demands, including that of the removal of then law minister Zahid Hamid.
Maj Gen Faiz Hameed of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had signed the agreement as its ‘guarantor’.
Regarding the recent attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and the attacker's link with Tehreek-i-Labbaik, Sanaullah said that security should be beefed up and the mindset giving rise to such incidents should be corrected instead.
He demanded that the elements involved in "creating the mindset", which includes "some elements within the state", be held accountable instead.
'Celestial beings running election cell'
Regarding the unspecified 'celestial beings' who the PML-N has recently begun blaming for political engineering, the provincial law minister said that they have had a limited role to play in every election in the country, "but this time because of media, social media and people's awareness, their role will be limited further".
He, however, stated that the 'celestial beings' were not managing but actually contesting elections, alleging that the lists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates to be handed tickets were being created by the celestial beings.
"They first threatened the electables with NAB [cases] and are now pleading with them."
"You can say that they [celestial beings] are working as an election cell," the minister concluded.
Dont drag the generals in civilian matters...
Pathetic. The Agreement has already been declared unlawful by the IHC.
What a coward.
It was all because of the govt in first place.
If they cannot arrest him they should arrest you for the model town killings and the indecent comments you made against PTI women supporters
What an excuse? Bravo, put the blame on Army. Punjab Police is good enough for Model Town massacre on your orders but cannot arrest Khadim Hussain Rizvi on court orders. My understanding is Faizabad agreement was considered unlawful by the court and arrest warrants were issued to arrest Khadim Hussain. Anyone please correct me if I am wrong
That agreement has be void by the court and your leadership is making noise against that agreement, and now you are unable to implement, and making excuses for arresting him, your lifetime Quaid just said some harsh words yesterday!
PML-N, you have lost any respect I had for you. Protecting terrorists who shot and almost murdered your Interior Minister. You expect us to vote for you in 2018?
Wait until he does more damage.
And they want us to believe that there are no untouchables in the country.
Call the guarantor.
He is playing with galleries unfortunately he himself link with banned terrorist secetarian organization who is stopping him to register fresh case against khadim Hussain even if previous are quashed especially after attack on interior minister so please stop doing politics and point scoring against army instead arrest master mind khadim Hussain without if and but its serious
Law seems not equal for all.
It's a gamble of vote bank, they fear losing votes, which they already lost. PML(N) will be an opposition party in future.
All new crimes are unpunshiable bwcause of old agree old agreement? wow
@Dr Mughal - UK Agreed. A very confusing and make believe excuse. The handling of very serious issues are being politicized and set aside by finding scapegoats. The Faizabad episode which was created by the present government in the first place, was mishandled from the beginning which took an ugly shape when a halfhearted, ill planned and aborted police action took place.Now for whateve reason a sitting courts order declaring a nominated person declared as proclaimed offender to be arrested, needs to be complied with unless it is withdrawn, & not being done is incomrehensible. The recent unpleasant incident of country’s federal home minister wounded in attack by member of the same outfit, should be a source of anxiety for all who would be participating, supervising & conducting the incoming elections. There is areal need to revisit of priorities of law & order so that this difficult but necessary democratic process is conducted peacefully by implementing foolproof security arrangements
This agreement has no validity and the Major General neither had the authority or approval from the civilian govt. to negotiate the agreement. The courts should call the army officer and ask for explanation for his illegal conduct.The PM office is not running smoothly rather its chaotic because other institutions keep interfering in their business. This must stop.
Even if he commits serious crime such as murder.
All the assemblies in the country should be prorogued and Generals be appointed in the place of the prime minister and the chief ministers of the different provinces whose signatures could make any agreements work. You should resign too, both the ministership and the provincial assembly seat to face the music.
Toothless govt.
@Ahmed bin Babar
Joke of the day!
How can Punjab government use this excuse when the agreement has been declared unlawful and court has issued the arrest orders?
With 2018 general elections just around the corner, what else can he say to save his skin, shift the blame on others, remain afloat and stay in the media limelight?
Rana has never been in media for good reasons.
Only if our efficient army does what it was supposed to do and didn't get involved in matters not pertaining to it or falling outside its domain, how successful a nation we would've become by now.
Good. Speak out otherwise you are doomed.
The fundamental principal for validity and enforceability of any agreement is that it should not have been entered under fear or duress. Any agreement suporting or protecting act of cognizable offence commited by Khadim Rizvi and his accomplices is must not be immune from prosecution. Therefore, any agreement made between Khadim Rizvi and pertinant party irespective of Army involvement stands null and void and the instrument signed under duress does not have have any legal effect. The constitution of Pakistan and rule of Law must prevail and protect the national interest and civil society from such miscreants.
What a country where Army is given more trust than government
The army brokered faizabad agreement does not give a free hand to anyone to create a fuss in future as well.We know there is no writ of the present government and it is just a lame excuse and and does not appeal at all.
Well so close to election-can the politicians risk the support of the terrorist elements!!?????
@Ahmed bin Babar They are already in, I am surprised if someone is not aware of it
people like sanaullah are a blight on the nation people like him the the ovt and PML are known to be supporters of the terrorist organizations and are seen openly hobnobbing with themb
@Ahmed bin Babar its not the civilians who dragged the generals in, the generals themselves interfered in a matter that was not there's to interfere in.