DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of foreign minister

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiMay 11, 2018

Email


Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported, days after former foreign minister Khawaja Asif was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court for concealing assets in his nomination papers.

Khan, a PML-N federal lawmaker from Gujranwala, has served in several ministries during the incumbent government's tenure. He started off as the state minister for privatisation in 2013, but later the same year was moved to the commerce ministry.

He soon took charge as the federal minister for commerce and continued to serve there until Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in July 2017.

Khan, the son of veteran politician Ghulam Dastgir Khan, then took charge of the defence ministry under Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as Asif was given the foreign affairs portfolio.

He will serve the ministries until the end of the government's tenure later this month.

He takes charge amid deteriorating relations between the United States and Pakistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Wahab
May 11, 2018 04:40pm

The two most redundant positions in Pakistan! Defense minister and foreign minister. Both policies are actually controlled by the same institution. Probably that's why this 'portfolio' was added to the same individual.

SkyHawk
May 11, 2018 04:43pm

Important ministries are distributed like Halloween candies to any Tom & Jerry in this country. That's the main reason Pakistan is on the verge of destruction and total economic collapse.

Falcon1
May 11, 2018 05:20pm

Don 't be surprised if next week he's also names as Minister of Agriculture, followed by SEC Chairman and then Minister o Science of Technology too.

Though I bet he has no knowledge or training in either fields.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2018

Behind bars in Pakistan

MANY Pakistanis, weary of the violence that has wracked this country in recent years, may not spare much thought for...
Updated May 11, 2018

Affirming trans identity

The bill and stakeholder process that leads up to it should serve as a template for elected representatives to follow.
May 11, 2018

Limitless bans

IS there recognition in policy circles about the increasingly right-wing stance that the country is taking? There is...
May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.