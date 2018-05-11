DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Punjab Assembly condemns Indian army chief's statement calling Kashmiri struggle 'futile'

Dawn.comMay 11, 2018

Email


Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Shoaib Siddiqui on Friday tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning a statement by the Indian army chief in which the military official described the struggle for freedom in India-Held Kashmir (IHK) as "futile".

The resolution pointed out that the Indian general's statement was an admission that the Kashmiri people are not terrorists but ordinary people who are fighting for freedom.

The resolution urged Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states and other international organisations to intervene in the matter and ensure that the Kashmir conflict is solved in accordance with the United Nations's resolution.

'Azadi won't happen'

In an interview to The Indian Express on Thursday, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warned Kashmiri youth that "azadi (freedom) is not possible".

"It won’t happen," he told the publication. "Don’t get carried away unnecessarily. Why are you picking up weapons? We will always fight those who seek azadi, those who want to secede. (Freedom) is not going to happen, never."

Held-Kashmir's new normal: Curfew, search operations and military crackdowns

General Rawat claimed that the number of 'militants' killed in the encounters didn't "matter to him because [...] this cycle will continue".

The general said that he did not "enjoy" killing innocent people but if Kashmiris wanted to "fight" the Indian army, the latter would "fight back with all [its] force".

He added that the Indian security forces have not been "so brutal" to the Kashmiris. "Look at Syria and Pakistan," he insisted. "They use tanks and air power in similar situations."

Read: Will the pellet gun victims in Kashmir ever regain their eyesight?

He then admitted that the Kashmiri people have grievances but warned that "throwing stones at the forces isn't the way".

The Indian general expressed surprise that the Burhan Wani encounter incited so much "anger" in the people of Kashmir.

“(The Burhan Wani encounter) wasn’t the first such encounter in Kashmir,’’ he said. “I am still trying to understand where did all that anger come from. The youth have gotten themselves in Pakistan’s trap. They are being consistently incited to attack us."

India-held Kashmir has seen an explosion of protests against Indian rule since government forces shot and killed Burhan Wani in 2016.

The death of the charismatic 23-year-old, who had built up a big following on social media, sparked an outpouring of grief and anger that spilled into the streets and led to months of clashes with security forces.

Also read: Burhan Wani has become what India long feared

"We had to tell people that azadi isn't happening," Rawat insisted. "We had to establish the writ [of the state]."

He admitted that a military solution to the Kashmir issue was not possible and the army wanted politicians to visit the area and "talk to people".

"But [the politicians] are scared that they will be attacked,’’ he said.

He also regretted that tourism in the area had been affected due to the Kashmiri struggle.

Separatists have been fighting since 1989 against the roughly half a million Indian soldiers deployed in the territory, demanding independence or a merger of the entire disputed region with Pakistan.

Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died in the fighting.

KASHMIR UNREST
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
byju
May 11, 2018 03:43pm

well said, general.

Truth
May 11, 2018 03:45pm

Nobody takes this man seriously even in his own country. He failed miserably in boosting the falling morale of his army or stop the soldiers' suicides. But Indian media debunking his 'surgical strike' day-dream was epic!

Abdulla Hussain
May 11, 2018 03:49pm

No one can stop Azadi in Kashmir. Sooner or later it has to come. History repeats. No one then thought that Azadi from the samraji government was possible but it happened, so will the Azadi in Kashmir happen

Majid
May 11, 2018 03:54pm

General is living in fool's paradise. Kashmir will gain freedom, InshAllah.

Pakistani
May 11, 2018 03:55pm

His comments should not taken serious , since his own countrymen use him in jokes .

atis
May 11, 2018 03:57pm

@Abdulla Hussain facts cannot be hidden

Asif Khasmiri
May 11, 2018 04:09pm

Indian Army shame on you - FREEDOM is ours!

Sunny S
May 11, 2018 04:21pm

All Indians supports the general..Good job and well said.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2018

Behind bars in Pakistan

MANY Pakistanis, weary of the violence that has wracked this country in recent years, may not spare much thought for...
Updated May 11, 2018

Affirming trans identity

The bill and stakeholder process that leads up to it should serve as a template for elected representatives to follow.
May 11, 2018

Limitless bans

IS there recognition in policy circles about the increasingly right-wing stance that the country is taking? There is...
May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.