DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan imposes reciprocal travel restrictions on US diplomats

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 11, 2018

Email


In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, the Foreign Ministry on Friday imposed reciprocal travel restrictions on American diplomats in the country as similar restrictions on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in the United States (US) came into effect today.

A ministry notification issued to the US Embassy in Islamabad yesterday stated that the reciprocal measures would come into effect immediately after US restrictions take effect.

The measures include travel restrictions, as well as treating US diplomatic cargo at Pakistani airports and ports in accordance with Vienna Convention's Article 27 "which does not provide for an exemption from scanning".

Rules governing interaction between foreign diplomats and Pakistani officials, which were already communicated to the embassy, would also take effect, the notification said.

US diplomats in Pakistan are already prohibited from visiting high-security areas, such as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), to protect them against possible terrorist attacks.

The notification states the withdrawal of seven facilities afforded to US diplomats, including the use of non-diplomatic number plates on official vehicles, use of diplomatic number plates on unspecified or rented vehicles, and overshooting visa periods and/or the use of multiple passports.

The embassy will now also have to seek no objection certificates from the ministry to install radio communication at residences and safe houses, and while renting property or moving from one property to another.

The embassy will also be unable to use tinted windows on official vehicles as well as rented vehicles, or use SIMs that are not biometrically verified or registered.

US President Donald Trump's administration's travel regime forces Pakistani diplomats to stay within 25 miles of the city they are posted at, further straining already tense relations between the two countries who were once close allies in the war against terror.

The restrictions were earlier scheduled to come to effect on May 1, but were deferred until today by the US.

Pakistani diplomats, in private conversation, earlier pointed out that the US-Pakistan relationship was not as bad as the restrictions would indicate.

Despite recent tensions, Pakistan and the US still cooperate in a number of important areas, including defence, and the embassy wants this cooperation to continue. “The relationship is far, far better than such a step (imposing restriction) would suggest,” said a US observer.

PAK US RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Akram
May 11, 2018 02:12pm

Good. Two can play at this game.

Akram
May 11, 2018 02:14pm

Good to see our govt developing some spine.

Zunair
May 11, 2018 02:15pm

Great Job Foreign Office!

RANA NAVEED AHMAD
May 11, 2018 02:17pm

Pakistan get more benefit if successes in implementation of this restriction to US Diplomats.

Renegade
May 11, 2018 02:25pm

US should restrict visas to retired generals/politicians of Pakistan.. then see the change in attitude.

Pakistani
May 11, 2018 02:27pm

I would like to believe but I have my doubts. Unfortunate but reality. This PM and his handler, both are their protege.

Wajahat
May 11, 2018 02:27pm

Well done Pakistan! This is what a self respecting country should do. A common Pakistanis support is with you.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2018

Behind bars in Pakistan

MANY Pakistanis, weary of the violence that has wracked this country in recent years, may not spare much thought for...
Updated May 11, 2018

Affirming trans identity

The bill and stakeholder process that leads up to it should serve as a template for elected representatives to follow.
May 11, 2018

Limitless bans

IS there recognition in policy circles about the increasingly right-wing stance that the country is taking? There is...
May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.