In tit-for-tat move, Pakistan imposes travel restrictions on US diplomats

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 11, 2018

In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, the Foreign Ministry on Friday imposed reciprocal travel restrictions on American diplomats in the country as similar restrictions on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in the United States (US) comes into effect today.

A ministry notification issued to the US Embassy in Islamabad yesterday stated that the reciprocal measures would come into effect immediately after US restrictions are implemented.

The measures include travel restrictions, as well as treating US diplomatic cargo at Pakistani airports and ports in accordance with Vienna Convention's Article 27 "which does not provide for an exemption from scanning".

Rules governing interaction between foreign diplomats and Pakistani officials, which were already communicated to the embassy, would also take effect, the notification said.

US diplomats in Pakistan are already prohibited from visiting high-security areas, such as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), to protect them against possible terrorist attacks.

The notification states the withdrawal of seven facilities afforded to US diplomats, including the use of non-diplomatic number plates on official vehicles, use of diplomatic number plates on unspecified or rented vehicles, and overshooting visa periods and/or the use of multiple passports.

The embassy will now also have to seek no objection certificates from the ministry to install radio communication at residences and safe houses, and while renting property or moving from one property to another.

The embassy will also be unable to use tinted windows on official vehicles as well as rented vehicles, or use SIMs that are not biometrically verified or registered.

US President Donald Trump's administration's travel regime forces Pakistani diplomats to stay within 25 miles of the city they are posted at, further straining already tense relations between the two countries who were once close allies in the war against terror.

The restrictions were earlier scheduled to come to effect on May 1, but were deferred until today by the US.

Pakistani diplomats, in private conversation, earlier pointed out that the US-Pakistan relationship was not as bad as the restrictions would indicate.

Despite recent tensions, Pakistan and the US still cooperate in a number of important areas, including defence, and the embassy wants this cooperation to continue. “The relationship is far, far better than such a step (imposing restriction) would suggest,” said a US observer.

Akram
May 11, 2018 02:12pm

Good. Two can play at this game.

Akram
May 11, 2018 02:14pm

Good to see our govt developing some spine.

Zunair
May 11, 2018 02:15pm

Great Job Foreign Office!

RANA NAVEED AHMAD
May 11, 2018 02:17pm

Pakistan get more benefit if successes in implementation of this restriction to US Diplomats.

Renegade
May 11, 2018 02:25pm

US should restrict visas to retired generals/politicians of Pakistan.. then see the change in attitude.

Pakistani
May 11, 2018 02:27pm

I would like to believe but I have my doubts. Unfortunate but reality. This PM and his handler, both are their protege.

Wajahat
May 11, 2018 02:27pm

Well done Pakistan! This is what a self respecting country should do. A common Pakistanis support is with you.

Shakaib
May 11, 2018 02:32pm

How strange the us moves are They blocked the restrictions on ttp faction jamatul ahrar and now they haveimposed restrictions on pakistani diplomats despite us diplomat killed pakistani citizens No such example is found in history where any pakistani diplomat killed an american citizen but still they put ban on pakistani diplomats

Prateik
May 11, 2018 02:37pm

This demonstrates very poor relations between both nations.

Vikas
May 11, 2018 02:42pm

@Renegade And of course their family members all settled in the US.

Ayub
May 11, 2018 02:43pm

What about those officers and their children who have US green cards?

Fact
May 11, 2018 02:44pm

Excellent!

Hamid Raza
May 11, 2018 02:44pm

@Wajahat dude what about remittances? if no visa is given to Pakistanis. it's a big loss.

K Niaz
May 11, 2018 02:47pm

Surprising that many of these measures, which are standard national security measures related to foreign mission and that are applied in most countries were not applied in Pakistan and US diplomats were given more than a free hand in almost all matters.

AK
May 11, 2018 02:49pm

Pakistan apparently have gone much far in answering US.

Wasim
May 11, 2018 02:49pm

Good .Teach them in their own language

Wasim
May 11, 2018 02:50pm

@Renegade not every one is like you

Wajeeh Hasan
May 11, 2018 02:57pm

Good move.

Asif Kahsmiri
May 11, 2018 03:03pm

Excellent move!

Surya Kant
May 11, 2018 03:04pm

Nation showing spine.

Wahab
May 11, 2018 03:05pm

Proud to be a Pakistani

Dr. Doctor
May 11, 2018 03:09pm

Did I wake up on the wrong side of the bed? Unbelievable. Reciprocity will earn long term respect and will eventually prevent any discrimination prevalent since forever.

Akram
May 11, 2018 03:11pm

the correct move, when faced with a bully like trump you have to stand up for yourself. Trump thinks we are here to serve him. We need to remind these people we are not going to be bullied.

PrakashG
May 11, 2018 03:15pm

Good. Now reciprocate all the financial aid they have given you.

iffi
May 11, 2018 03:16pm

Good move ...

Irfan Arif
May 11, 2018 03:20pm

good one.

akram
May 11, 2018 03:28pm

@PrakashG "Now reciprocate all the financial aid they have given you."

What aid? You mean the payment for fighting US war on terror. Sorry, we don't owe them anything. Nice try though.

Saad Khan
May 11, 2018 03:31pm

@Renegade - I hope you know, they pay visa fee, traveling expenses and then come back to Pakistan, its lot of money, don't think they go to visit, their kids are in schools etc. it will not make any difference.

Sid
May 11, 2018 03:39pm

Sounds FAIR to me..

Love from India
May 11, 2018 03:40pm

Happy that Pak has shown some spine. Self respect is very important.

Just thought
May 11, 2018 03:42pm

Long due thanks

Arif
May 11, 2018 03:43pm

Proud is what I feel right now.

M. Saeed
May 11, 2018 03:44pm

These restrictions actually are in favor of the foreigners who are already directed by their respective governments to restrict their movements in Pakistan. The diplomatic number plates on their vehicles again a reversal to the usual after removal of the terrorists threat. Already our road blocks have been removed.

Dr Nafees
May 11, 2018 03:46pm

To whom the Trump administration is trying to please?

Amron
May 11, 2018 03:54pm

This countermove may be counterproductive in the sense that it will lead to further restrictions from the US and this cycle will go on. There is no denying the fact that the tentacles of US have spread across the world and it can easily influence other countries but it can bleed to death by thousand cuts from different countries. Therefore, Pakistan can exert more pressure on Trump administration if it builds warm relations with those countries who are the victims of the current US administration and they together can give them a befitting response.

A. A.
May 11, 2018 03:56pm

Pakistani embassy in US was not really effective anyway. However, US embassy in Islamabad will feel the pain of these new measures as it will disrupt their clandestine operations. Good for Pakistan, bad for the Pakistani diplomat's families in US, worst for US.

Renegade
May 11, 2018 03:56pm

@Saad Khan yea bro, they are waiting for your visa fee to survive!

Dr Riffat Jabeen
May 11, 2018 03:57pm

Pay the world in the same coin to live a respectable life. Enough is enough.

WARRIs
May 11, 2018 04:06pm

Good move as Americans think of us as an inferior nation and kill our innocent population our own roads!!

WARRIs
May 11, 2018 04:07pm

Good move from a sovereign nation. Well done Pakistan!

