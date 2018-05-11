DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC directs Interior Ministry to probe whether Abid Boxer has returned to Pakistan

Rana BilalMay 11, 2018

Email


The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Interior Ministry to contact United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities to ascertain if former police inspector and notorious 'encounter specialist' Abid Hussain, alias Abid Boxer, had taken a flight back to Pakistan earlier this year or not.

According to local media reports, Boxer ─ who is wanted in over a dozen cases of murder, attempted murder, land-grabbing etc in Punjab, and had been arrested in February in the UAE in connection with a fraud case ─ had been brought back to Pakistan with the help of Interpol.

However, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Punjab police earlier reported to the court that no agency had brought him back during hearing of a petition filed by Boxer's father-in-law, who expressed his apprehension that police would kill his son-in-law in a fake encounter.

Boxer's father-in-law also claimed that a number of fabricated cases had been registered against his son-in-law on the basis of political victimisation and sought protection for Boxer.

Representatives of the FIA and Punjab police appeared in court today before Justice Anwarul Haq.

The judge directed the Interior Ministry to get in touch with UAE authorities to find out whether the former police officer had returned to Pakistan via air, and to submit a report on the matter by May 28, the next hearing of the case.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2018

Behind bars in Pakistan

MANY Pakistanis, weary of the violence that has wracked this country in recent years, may not spare much thought for...
Updated May 11, 2018

Affirming trans identity

The bill and stakeholder process that leads up to it should serve as a template for elected representatives to follow.
May 11, 2018

Limitless bans

IS there recognition in policy circles about the increasingly right-wing stance that the country is taking? There is...
May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.