DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No need to get worked up about ‘aliens’: Shahbaz

Waseem Ashraf ButtUpdated May 11, 2018

Email


GUJRAT: Referring to a comment made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in which he had alluded to hidden hands behind politics in the country, his younger brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said at a public meeting on Thursday that there were no ‘aliens’ to get worked up about, adding that national institutions, especially the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), should work within their constitutional domain.

These remarks came in response to a question asked by journalists in Jhelum, where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president had arrived to inaugurate a pathology laboratory, an OPD block and a hepatitis filter clinic at the DHQ Hospital.

Speaking to media people on Thursday, the Punjab chief minister urged the leaders of the PTI and PPP to visit Jhelum in order to learn how to set up hospitals and how governments were supposed to serve ailing humanity.

“We will show them honesty, hard work and trust,” he added. Other countries had surpassed Pakistan by following these golden principles, Mr Sharif said, adding that it was important for citizens to work hard so that Pakistan could attain a position of respect and honour in the comity of nations.

The chief minister announced he would lay the foundation stone of a new hospital in Jhelum immediately after the upcoming elections.

“The hospital will be constructed within a year at ‘Punjab speed’,” he quipped, adding that his government had completely transformed the provision of healthcare services in the province.

“Patients used to dread making trips to government-run hospitals, but now they feel satisfied with their treatment,” he said. “Perhaps the PTI and PPP should come to us to get training in public service.”

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2018

Behind bars in Pakistan

MANY Pakistanis, weary of the violence that has wracked this country in recent years, may not spare much thought for...
May 11, 2018

Affirming trans identity

PAKISTAN made history this week by becoming one of only a few countries in the world to pass progressive legislation...
May 11, 2018

Limitless bans

IS there recognition in policy circles about the increasingly right-wing stance that the country is taking? There is...
May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.