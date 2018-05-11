Bilawal visits Ahsan Iqbal; seeks unity against terrorism

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for unity in the nation against terrorism and politics of hatred.

“Whether we’re in the government or opposition we must show zero tolerance for terrorism. Only then we can counter the menace of terrorism,” he said while talking to the media after visiting Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal at Services Hospital here on Thursday.

Mr Iqbal was shot at and injured in his home town Narowal by an activist of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan on Sunday last.

“When I would talk against terrorism I would be labelled as an emotional young man having personal reasons. We got prepared the National Action Plan with very difficulty. We were sensing what atmosphere against Pakistan was developing in the world,” Bilawal said, asserting that all should unite against the politics of hatred.

He demanded that the government launch a thorough probe into the attempt on the life of Ahsan Iqbal.

Lamenting grant of bail to five convicts in Benazir Bhutto assassination case though they had confessed to their role in the murder, he said the PPP would move a court of law against the verdict.

“Even DNA tests carried out at a laboratory abroad proved their involvement in the assassination, despite that the bail was granted,” he regretted.

“It’s not my personal issue, for Benazir Bhutto was the first woman prime minister of the country and a leader of international repute. What message has been given to the world by granting bail to her murderers except that we can neither protect our citizens nor provide them justice?” he asked.

Replying to a question, he said the Sindh government worked more on NAP though not as much as he had wished for and demanded that the plan should be implemented cent per cent in Punjab and across the country.

Addressing a rally in Layyah on Thursday evening, Bilawal vowed to make south Punjab a separate province if his party were voted into power in the general elections.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2018