DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP orders brick kiln worker, family be freed from bonded labour in Sialkot

Haseeb BhattiMay 10, 2018

Email


Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, during a Supreme Court hearing in Islamabad on Thursday regarding the rights of brick kiln workers, ordered a worker and his family be freed from bonded labour in Sialkot.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Nisar was hearing a suo motu case on the matter, during which reports from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh were submitted before the court regarding the provision of rights to the kiln workers.

"Workers and their children are forced into labour at these brick kilns. The purpose of this suo motu notice is to free these workers and their children from bonded labour," remarked the chief justice.

Explore: Chained: Debt bondage in Pakistan

During the course of the hearing, the deputy attorney general informed the court that 2,739 labourers and children were freed in Punjab, for which 15,000 raids were conducted, and 1,300 cases registered against the brick kiln owners for forcing the workers into bonded labour.

On the appeal of a brick kiln worker claiming his children and relatives are forcibly kept in "sweat factories" by certain brick kiln owners, the court ordered DPO Sialkot to free the family from bonded labour and present them before the court on Monday.

The case was adjourned until the next hearing on Monday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
alex
May 10, 2018 08:30pm

What kid of justice is this from the owner point of view.?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.
Updated May 09, 2018

Mishandling coal

IT seems that even moving towards a 19th-century technology is too challenging a task for the government to manage....
May 09, 2018

Sindh’s ‘ghost’ teachers

IT is unfortunate that the reforms attempted in Sindh to tackle the educational crisis in the province have been...