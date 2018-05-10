DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PHC suspends death sentence of military court convict

SirajuddinUpdated May 10, 2018

Email


The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday suspended the death sentence handed to a man convicted for terrorism by a military court.

The army's media wing last week announced that Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had ratified the death sentences of 11 militants, including one identified as Burhanuddin. He was among three convicts sentenced to death for an attack on a civilian funeral service in Mardan, which resulted in the killing of 30 people, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Mohmind, and left 100 others wounded.

The father of 31-year-old Burhanuddin, Umer Daraz Khan, challenged the military court's sentence through his lawyer Ziaur Rehman Tajik.

Tajik told a two-judge PHC bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Afsar Shah that Bajaur Agency native Burhanuddin had been arrested on Jan 16, 2017, for his involvement in a bomb blast.

He claimed that Burhanuddin was mentally unfit and had been undergoing treatment before and throughout the duration of his custody.

Tajik said the family had been unaware of Burhanuddin's location and were informed of his sentencing through the media.

The petitioner wondered how a mentally disabled person could be involved in terrorism and awarded capital punishment, adding that the convict had not been given the opportunity of a fair trial.

Tajik added that the suspect's family claimed the man was innocent and not involved in any terrorist activity.

The bench accepted the family's plea and suspended the military court's sentence, asking the federal government and concerned departments to submit a report and record on the matter in the PHC and fixed May 15 as the date of the next hearing.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.
Updated May 09, 2018

Mishandling coal

IT seems that even moving towards a 19th-century technology is too challenging a task for the government to manage....
May 09, 2018

Sindh’s ‘ghost’ teachers

IT is unfortunate that the reforms attempted in Sindh to tackle the educational crisis in the province have been...