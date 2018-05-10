Give proof of 'shameless' allegations in 24 hours or resign, Nawaz tells NAB chairman
PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif shot back at the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday, saying that the watchdog's allegations against him were "shameful".
Sharif was referring to NAB's probe against him, involving alleged money laundering of $4.9 billion to India.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the ousted prime minister said the cases being heard against him by an accountability court are also based on unverified media reports, resulting from the Panama Papers leaks.
Editorial: NAB’s flawed pursuit
"I have appeared approximately 70 times in the bogus accountability cases," he said, adding that NAB and its chairman have lost all credibility.
"You shall remember that I was not named in the Panama Papers but whatever happened is in front of you."
He claimed that the joint investigation team made by the Supreme Court could not prove corruption of a "single penny" against him.
"But it had been decided to oust me and so an iqama, a visa, was used to disqualify me."
Presenting a distorted version of World Bank report is a part of the same conspiracy against him, Sharif alleged.
"Does NAB not know that the World Bank had issued a clarification? Does it not know that reputed newspapers like the Wall Street Journal, Dawn, Business Recorder had reported on the issue?"
"Despite all of this, using an unknown column in an unknown newspaper published four months ago, was used to begin an investigation [against me]."
Sharif demanded that the NAB chairman bring forward evidence to prove the allegations against him or resign.
"It is NAB's duty to answer all my questions within 24 hours and address these reservations. Failing to do so, NAB should apologise to the nation and the chairman resign."
The disqualified prime minister thanked the media which he said had conducted a "post-mortem" of the issue hours after NAB ordered the inquiry against him and presented the facts.
'Who is asking our MNAs to quit?'
Asked who he was referring to when he claimed he was up against an extraterrestrial species or aliens (khalai makhlooq), Sharif alleged that some forces had been pressuring his party's MNAs to quit and contest election as independents or join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and questioned who these elements were.
Sharif said some of his party's MNAs who do not wish to leave the party had told him they were approached by people to get their loyalties changed.
"These are not NAB people," Sharif claimed, adding that people who refuse to comply are threatened with NAB cases.
Sharif said some of these cases have already been instituted and wondered who the "extraterrestrial species" had a nexus with. He said there is no provision in NAB law that permits lodging cases on the instruction of someone else or getting someone to change their loyalties.
In a reference to estranged PML-N lawmakers who had formed the Junoobi Punjab Suba Mahaz (JPSM) and merged with the PTI yesterday, Sharif said those lawmakers did not really want to join the Imran Khan-led party and suggested that they were forced into doing so.
Answering an question, Sharif said he fully agreed with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's speech in the National Assembly, in which he stressed that NAB should sort out its matters for the future rather than digging up old cases.
He said the thought hadn't even crossed his mind that he should approach the president for clemency if he is convicted in the corruption cases.
"Even if a sentence is announced against me today, I will not go to anyone to apologise or request mercy."
Comments (41)
dont worry, they will prove it.
No Mr. Nawaz Sharif, papers proved this allegation, you are a liar, your three speeches are also proof, and Qatari letter is biggest proof, since still your ex party is in Government, you are enjoying but wasting our money, on protocol and entertainment, transportation and Punjab house stay, we will see after May..
A seasoned criminal never admits his or her crime and hide their evidence through different means - but, fully qualified and experienced investigators use various tools to get the truth out. Nawaz Sharif is no exception, as his defensive attitude indicates that there is something is suspicious and fishy!
EX-PM Nawaz don't like poltical accountability so Please make corruption and money laundering legal for him.
If we try to be totally objective in our thought, not in our judgement, one cannot but come to the conclusion, that the action of NAB is indeed shameful. If the chairman is big enough, he must apologise to mr. Sharif for his reckless conduct entirely unbecoming of a former judge.
More shamefull not telling the nation how theLondon flats were purchased, lying in public addresses and floor of assembly and presenting forged documents in court and in JIT
the same speech which nation is listening again and again.
NS is a common man how he uses government resources and places for his personal interest. SHAME
Once again: it is Nawaz' job to prove that his assets do not go beyond his means.
In which law it is written that NAB is answerable to this accused person with in 24 hours ? who does he think he is ? some emperor ?
It was a big farce by NAB and show prejudiced behaviour.
We have heard this statement thousand of times that NS was not directly involved in this case. And NS must have heard the reply may be million times that those who do the corruption don't put these properties on their own name.
Nawaz your corruption, greed, selfishness has brought us a big shame and disgrace. Still you are giving press conferences, as if you are new born and you have done nothing wrong. I must say law is still very lenient with you. If they gave their final verdict on various cases you will be no more. Dont waste our time and resources nobody is interested in your malified lamentations.
NAB is pretty selective in opening cases of corruption. A Selective Justice is also a form of corruption in my view. A recent example is that NAB has dropped against all those people who have joined PTI. Something is definitely fishy.
Justice has to be done. If the allegation are wrong the person alleging Is liable to compensate the aggrieved party not only with apology but to leave the job which he morally can not hold.
Well an undeclared iqama is also illegal for a public office holder.
why didn't you resign?
Shameful utter shameful for nab. Please let pkaistan move on. We have had enough since past 70 years
Agree witth ex PM.
He is seeking resignation on allegations and himself did not resign on found guilty.
To publicly name NS for transfer of $4.9 billion to India is serious serious matter. NAB should come clean as to why and how it decided to name people even before inquiry of any sort was started. Corruption can only be curbed if NAB and other institutions charged with this responsibility are above board and those guilty of robing the nation are put behind bars thru impartial & credible due process. Its a shame that NAB etc are there for over two decades and still we are told rampant corruption stories day in day out..
nice joke the one who never accepts mistake and resign is asking other
We are with you NS. It seemed from the start the there is some fishy element. Good thing is that NAB is being exposed. We are living in an era of pressure. We might not get people like CH iftikhar and NS again who can speak in a brave eye contact.
absolutely valid demand.
his name was not in panama case but his children his own children.it was not his wealth his childrens wealth.by which way they can have as grandchilldren of a steel factory, get this fortune ?the answer is simple .when every one was grabbing the money ,the shaheed the generals they also what why they alone have to answer.it is pitty on your part that nab is investigating such cases because you was not aleader of a country or nation but a businessman.
Fair enough
This is a fake case nawaz sharif planted on himself for self victimization to gain votes in upcoming elections.
Too bad, NS you are banned from elections for life.
I'm sure nawaz was given more then 24 hours to present his money trail..which we still haven't seen yet.
Look who is talking
WOW and you never give us proof of your London flats. How rude! Unbelievable
NAB chairman resignation is a dream for Nawaz Sharif.
Nawaz ...You give proof of your money trail like you said in th NA in 24 hours.
Remarks from a man who was ousted/convicted shamelessly.
Mr Nawaz plz wait, let NAB investigate for the proves, why you in so much hurry.
Mr Sharif you have taken 2 years and have not provided money trail for your assets outside Pakistan. Isn't 24 hours period unfair coming from you?
He is still under the illusion that he is the pm of Pakistan.
24 hours to bring proof? How about the year or so given to you to prove your innocence? What about that NS ?
spoken as if he is still in power
Mr NS why you are feeling uncomfortable If you have done nothing wrong
I liked it....
Onus of proof in assets beyond means rests with accused....so provide proof of funds used to acquire London apartmments or be ready for Adiala apartment.