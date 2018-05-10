DAWN.COM

Gen Bajwa named 68th 'most powerful' person in the world by Forbes

Dawn.comUpdated May 10, 2018

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has been named among 'The World's Most Powerful People' by Forbes magazine in its annual ranking for 2018.

The army chief has been ranked as the 68th most powerful person in the world on a list that includes 75 personalities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been named the world's most powerful person for 2018, while Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have been ranked second and third, respectively.

"Although the president is his boss on paper, Pakistan's chief of army staff is de facto the most powerful person in the nuclear armed state," says Forbes about Gen Bajwa.

"Javed Bajwa joins the world's most powerful at a time when the rift between India and Pakistan is improving, partly thanks to his efforts."

Forbes, a New York-based bi-weekly magazine, observed that Gen Bajwa has a "difficult task" on his hands of maintaining peace in Pakistan, where militant groups are present, "while managing a complex relationship with India".

"Two years into his tenure as the head of the world's sixth largest army, Bajwa has established himself as a mediator and proponent of democracy," the magazine wrote.

Gen Bajwa is one of 17 new entrants on the most powerful people list. Of these, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), the Kingdom's de factor leader, is the only one who has made it to the top 10.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked 9th on the list, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ranked 4th, is the only woman among the top 10.

Forbes' yearly ranking of The World’s Most Powerful People identifies one person out of every 100 million "whose actions mean the most".

"There are nearly 7.5 billion humans on planet Earth, but these 75 men and women make the world turn," the magazine wrote.

Anisuddin Ahmed
May 10, 2018 12:42pm

Congratulations and good luck.

Kalam
May 10, 2018 01:02pm

Not a very good sign for a democratic country

Bhavin
May 10, 2018 01:06pm

He is indeed.

Sid
May 10, 2018 01:12pm

Narendra Modi is at #9, Mukesh Ambani is at #32, Satya Nadella at #40 and Bajwa at #68. South Asia is doing good.

Pawan sharma
May 10, 2018 01:14pm

Modi 9th rank in power full leaders

haider
May 10, 2018 01:41pm

We citizens of Pakistan fully support our armed forces. Long live Pakistan

ahsan
May 10, 2018 01:42pm

Pakistan Army Zindabad!

faizan
May 10, 2018 01:42pm

We love our Army.Pakistan Zindabad

sami
May 10, 2018 01:43pm

Love You Pakistan Army

BhaRAT
May 10, 2018 02:22pm

@Kalam Not his fault really If the civilian government is Incompetent and not doing their job properly than obviously that’ll give someone chance to fill the vacuum

BhaRAT
May 10, 2018 02:23pm

Congratulations General sahib!!!!!

KSRana
May 10, 2018 02:33pm

Our great Leader MOdi ji on 9th position.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 10, 2018 02:47pm

The nation stands behind our brave soldiers. Congratulations. Pakistan Zindabad

