DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC summons PM Abbasi in pilots' fake degrees case

Haseeb BhattiUpdated May 10, 2018

Email


Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday, while hearing a case pertaining to fake degrees of pilots, summoned heads of all Pakistani airlines as well Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to appear in the next hearing.

"Isn't it a matter of clash of interests?" asked the chief justice when told that the prime minister is also the head of Airblue. "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will have to appear in the capacity of a chief executive officer and not a premier."

The chief justice, who was heading a three-member bench, said that he was issuing notices to heads of all Pakistani airlines as the matter has been pending for the last four months and reports in this regard have not been submitted as yet. He directed the heads of Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue Limited, Serene Air and Shaheen Air International to appear before the bench.

During the hearing, Civil Aviation Authority Director Nasir Ali Shah told the court that the authority has received the reports on pilots' degrees from Shaheen International Airline and Serene Air today in Karachi, while the report of Airblue was received on Wednesday.

Talking about PIA, Ali Shah said that degrees of 1,972 people were verified while 24 pilots were found to be holding fake degrees.

The chief executive officers of the airlines were directed to appear in person at the SC Karachi registry on Saturday.

Lawyers possessing fake degrees

Later during the hearing, the chief justice took a suo motu notice of lawyers holding fake degrees and sought a report on the issue form all bar councils within a month.

The apex court also issued a notice to the Higher Education Commission, directing the officials to cooperate with bar councils on the issue of degrees verification.

The chief justice remarked that there were some lawyers who were practicing law without degrees while others were appearing in the court without licences.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 10, 2018

How to wreck a deal

IN one of the biggest foreign policy decisions of his presidency to date, Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the...
Updated May 10, 2018

NAB’s flawed pursuit

Even an amateur ought to have suspected something was amiss in the allegations.
Updated May 10, 2018

Quetta Literary Festival

Quetta’s festival must be commended for its smorgasbord of words and ideas that kept audiences engrossed.
Updated May 09, 2018

Mishandling coal

IT seems that even moving towards a 19th-century technology is too challenging a task for the government to manage....
May 09, 2018

Sindh’s ‘ghost’ teachers

IT is unfortunate that the reforms attempted in Sindh to tackle the educational crisis in the province have been...