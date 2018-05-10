SC summons PM Abbasi in pilots' fake degrees case
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday, while hearing a case pertaining to fake degrees of pilots, summoned heads of all Pakistani airlines as well Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to appear in the next hearing.
"Isn't it a matter of clash of interests?" asked the chief justice when told that the prime minister is also the head of Airblue. "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will have to appear in the capacity of a chief executive officer and not a premier."
The chief justice, who was heading a three-member bench, said that he was issuing notices to heads of all Pakistani airlines as the matter has been pending for the last four months and reports in this regard have not been submitted as yet. He directed the heads of Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue Limited, Serene Air and Shaheen Air International to appear before the bench.
During the hearing, Civil Aviation Authority Director Nasir Ali Shah told the court that the authority has received the reports on pilots' degrees from Shaheen International Airline and Serene Air today in Karachi, while the report of Airblue was received on Wednesday.
Talking about PIA, Ali Shah said that degrees of 1,972 people were verified while 24 pilots were found to be holding fake degrees.
The chief executive officers of the airlines were directed to appear in person at the SC Karachi registry on Saturday.
Lawyers possessing fake degrees
Later during the hearing, the chief justice took a suo motu notice of lawyers holding fake degrees and sought a report on the issue form all bar councils within a month.
The apex court also issued a notice to the Higher Education Commission, directing the officials to cooperate with bar councils on the issue of degrees verification.
The chief justice remarked that there were some lawyers who were practicing law without degrees while others were appearing in the court without licences.
Comments (23)
It about time. there FAKE LAWYERS have ruined so many lives, as they work for only money.
A very good step in the right direction. Fake degree holders should be awarded with exemplary punishments. Not only there are lawyers who are practicing law on fake degrees but there are also thousands of fake doctors with clinics in middle class areas of the mega city Karachi. An urgent operation clean-up is required to deal with this very serious matter. Thanks CJP.
It is always the Head or his authorised representative.Why should the court call the PM.
Getting very interesting !!
Corruption everywhere. Now in this case where pilots and lawyers are having fake degrees, you can not blame government but the ethical values of this nation. We as nation are corrupt, we can not blame governments or political parties.
How shameful, Fake degrees and that too Pilots.
Well...
Something strange happening.
Chief Justice of Pakistan No Doubt is a great person Ever in Pakistan
But PM abbasi is not heading PIA.?. Why the heads of these airlines are not summoned?
Let the people work please. Call the relevant persons only.
@sanjeev Clearly you didn't read the article..The PM holds a double position. He's also CEO of Airblue. He's been called in that capacity.
salute to the chief justice of pakistan, wonderful person, great personality
@sanjeev "Why should the court call the PM." They are not calling the PM, but the CEO of Airblue. Why the CEO of a private company is the PM to start with? That person is also running PIA (as PM) which is also his major competitor. Doesn't that bother you?
Not only aircrafts, pilots too are the reason of accidents and loss of human lives.
The person with fake degree can easily be picked up and produced before the honourable court by any law enforcement agency.
@sanjeev because the PM is not only a PM he is also holding a position of air-blue airline as CEO
Well done CJP and SC. The owner of Air Blue is PM Abbasi and their pilots have fake degree plus Air blue is being given profitable routes only and as a result the national flag carrier PIA is suffering and making huge losses. This important matter needs to be investigated by the honourable SC as well.
Mr. Tariq Chaudhary is the Chief Executive Officer of Air Blue not our PM!!
@Hafeez But PM Abbasi is the owner of Air Blue and has company's matters under his strict control.
@sanjeev Mr. Abbasi is the owner and CEO of Airblue Limited. He has been asked to appear in court because of this.
Is Mr Abbasi still CEO of Air Blue?
@sanjeev Are your courts that powerful or Independent to held the PM accountable?