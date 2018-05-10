Pakistan to have new envoy as US imposes restrictions

WASHINGTON: Pakistan seems all set to have a new ambassador in Washington this month, as the United States appears ready to impose strict limitations on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in two days.

Both developments come amid increasing tensions between the US and Pakistan, which were once close allies in war against terrorism.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary said at a news briefing on Wednesday that the embassy had received the agrément for the new ambassador, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, on Tuesday, paving the way for his appointment.

He said that instead of the mandatory six weeks, he has only requested for three weeks for winding up his engagements in the US capital.

“I am a civil servant and I obey orders from Islamabad,” said Mr Chaudhary. “I served my country with honour and dignity and I am ready to leave now.”

Mr Chaudhary is expected to leave his job on May 29, only two days before an interim government is expected to take charge in Islamabad.

Mr Siddiqui can stay for the next three months if the coming interim government agrees to keep him. Legal experts, however, are not clear if the interim government has the authority to make such appointments.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2018