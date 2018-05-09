Amir Khan announces to bring Super Boxing League to Pakistan
When not knocking out rivals in 39 seconds, British boxing star Amir Khan likes to play an entrepreneur, taking boxing and other combat sports to uncharted but exciting waters.
Two years after giving Pakistan its first taste of international boxing, Khan has now announced that he is bringing a team-based boxing league to the old country.
"I’m bringing Super Boxing League [to Pakistan] this year and it will show the next generation of boxers," Khan said in a video.
"It’s going to be a month-long tournament; it will be really amazing and I’m looking forward to watching the talent of Pakistan. This is going to be big time. I really believe we have huge amount of talent but no one has ever pointed it. Hopefully, 2018 is going to be a big year for Pakistani boxing."
Khan, who knocked out Canadian Phil Lo Greco in the opening round of their fight last month, also divulged the details of this boxing league, which is not dissimilar to the Pakistan Super League — the annual cricket tournament that is widely popular in Pakistan.
"I’ve named the teams: Islamabad Kings, Lahore Giants, Karachi Devils, Faisalabad Falcons, Multan Thunders, Peshawar Warriors and Quetta Stars," he said.
"There’s going to be six fighters in each team — five male and one female."
The Super boxing League is already operational in India and had its openings season last year.
In addition to co-founding the aforesaid boxing league, Khan also co-owns the Super Fight League — an India-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion.
Comments (5)
I had practiced boxing for just three years and I felt my fist like the hammer of thor. I loved boxing and I was waiting for this day. But unfortunately, I broke three metacarpal bones in my right hand in a road accident. Dear Amir khan is there still any chance for me??
Excellent work Amir Khan, there's a lot of potential in Pakistan and this will be a huge success iA
Pakistan is full of talent. Recognition and a bit of money will definitely enable unearthing of boxing starts within the country. Thank you Amir khan!!
Welcome back to your ancestral home with big business plans for the development of boxing and patronage of budding "green-shirts" boxers. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Its all to do with Money and how he can keep up his earniings after retiring - good luck to him though if he can get kids off the streets and discipline them through boxing