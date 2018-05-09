Amir Khan announces to bring Super Boxing League to Pakistan

When not knocking out rivals in 39 seconds, British boxing star Amir Khan likes to play an entrepreneur, taking boxing and other combat sports to uncharted but exciting waters.

Two years after giving Pakistan its first taste of international boxing, Khan has now announced that he is bringing a team-based boxing league to the old country.

"I’m bringing Super Boxing League [to Pakistan] this year and it will show the next generation of boxers," Khan said in a video.

"It’s going to be a month-long tournament; it will be really amazing and I’m looking forward to watching the talent of Pakistan. This is going to be big time. I really believe we have huge amount of talent but no one has ever pointed it. Hopefully, 2018 is going to be a big year for Pakistani boxing."

Khan, who knocked out Canadian Phil Lo Greco in the opening round of their fight last month, also divulged the details of this boxing league, which is not dissimilar to the Pakistan Super League — the annual cricket tournament that is widely popular in Pakistan.

"I’ve named the teams: Islamabad Kings, Lahore Giants, Karachi Devils, Faisalabad Falcons, Multan Thunders, Peshawar Warriors and Quetta Stars," he said.

"There’s going to be six fighters in each team — five male and one female."

The Super boxing League is already operational in India and had its openings season last year.

In addition to co-founding the aforesaid boxing league, Khan also co-owns the Super Fight League — an India-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion.