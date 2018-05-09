DAWN.COM

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan; tremors felt in Pakistani cities

AFP | Dawn.comMay 09, 2018

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, creating tremors felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as far away as Islamabad and Lahore.

The quake struck at 1041 GMT near Afghanistan's border with Tajikistan in the Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 111 kilometres, the USGS said.

It was the second earthquake to shake the country on Wednesday. AFP correspondents in Kabul felt the ground move for at least a minute in the second quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the northeastern province of Badakhshan where the earthquake was centred.

Both quakes were felt in several northern and northwestern cities in Pakistan, with residents coming out of their houses and buildings in fear.

