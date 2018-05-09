Shoaib Malik plans to end international career after 2020 World T20

All-rounder Shoaib Malik has said that he is targeting the 2020 ICC World Twenty20 as the stage to end his international career on, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, who made his debut for the national side in 1999, has already retired from Test cricket but feels he still has at least two more major events of limited-overs cricket left in him.

"I want to play in the World T20 in 2020, while the 2019 World Cup will be my last 50-over world cup," Malik said in an interview with the Caribbean Premier League.

"These are the two major goals of my career now. If I keep on performing then I would want to be a part of these two international events."

While the 2020 World T20 is years away, the 2018 Caribbean Premier League is just around the corner and Malik will be a part of it.

The Sialkot-born has been donning Barbados Tridents colours for the past five years but has switched sides for this season. He will now be representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors.