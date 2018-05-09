DAWN.COM

Shoaib Malik plans to end international career after 2020 World T20

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated May 09, 2018

All-rounder Shoaib Malik has said that he is targeting the 2020 ICC World Twenty20 as the stage to end his international career on, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, who made his debut for the national side in 1999, has already retired from Test cricket but feels he still has at least two more major events of limited-overs cricket left in him.

"I want to play in the World T20 in 2020, while the 2019 World Cup will be my last 50-over world cup," Malik said in an interview with the Caribbean Premier League.

"These are the two major goals of my career now. If I keep on performing then I would want to be a part of these two international events."

While the 2020 World T20 is years away, the 2018 Caribbean Premier League is just around the corner and Malik will be a part of it.

The Sialkot-born has been donning Barbados Tridents colours for the past five years but has switched sides for this season. He will now be representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 09, 2018 04:30pm

If personal plans were horses, he will be the best jokey in the world.

Cricket Fan
May 09, 2018 04:42pm

Your contribution is enormous in Pakistan cricket. May Almighty bless you Shoaib Malik. May your expectations come true.

KB
May 09, 2018 04:44pm

Do it now please.

Asif
May 09, 2018 04:47pm

An unfulfilled career.

Shahryar Shirazi
May 09, 2018 04:56pm

Shoaib, you were so good that you replaced Saqlain with the ball and Azhar Mehmood with the bat. Both were at their peak in 2000. However, you lost your form in 2006 and have never been able to regain it back.

Tahir A
May 09, 2018 05:26pm

Shoaib Malik is an excellent player who did well enough. Sad to see people bashing him. Enjoy your retirement.

