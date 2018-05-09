DAWN.COM

SC extends deadline to conclude corruption references against Sharifs until June 9

Haseeb BhattiUpdated May 09, 2018

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the deadline for an accountability court to conclude trial in three corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family until June 9.

"We are certain the trial will conclude by June 9," the court ruled after hearing all arguments.

The accountability court of Islamabad had sought another extension to conclude the trial as the deadline given to it by the apex court will expire on May 12.

During the hearing of the Avenfield properties reference on Tuesday, Judge Mohammad Bashir had said that he sent a formal request to the apex court for extending the deadline, as proceedings in the Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia and Flagship references were yet to conclude.

The judge had requested the SC earlier in March for an extension in the time frame to conclude the trial in the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau in accordance with the directive of the SC given last year.

Judge Bashir was not sure about the duration of further extension, but he remarked during the hearing that the remaining proceedings in the references would be planned in accordance with the time frame.

The apex court in its judgement in the Panama Papers case on July 28, 2017 had disqualified the former prime minister and directed NAB to file three references against him, his daughter Maryam, son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar and sons Hussain and Hassan.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

