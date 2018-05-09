Govt should explain tax hikes on petrol despite falling global prices: SC
The Supreme Court observed on Wednesday that the government has resorted to increasing the general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products by as much as 25 per cent even as crude oil prices slump in the international market.
Hearing a suo motu case on the matter, the court ordered the government to submit a report within a week detailing the various taxes imposed on petroleum products, and their comparison with global and regional standards.
"Whenever prices fall in the global [oil] market, sales tax is imposed [in Pakistan]," Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked during the hearing, asking why the government tends to levy increased taxes on petroleum products when it should be providing relief to the public.
"You jack up the sales tax when prices of crude oil fall," the CJP said, addressing Additional Attorney General (AAG) Nassar. He observed that GST has been raised in the past to as much as 25pc.
Justice Nisar chided the AAG when he contended that petrol prices in Pakistan were the lowest in the region, including India.
"Don't compare the prices with India. Do we have any comparison with India, say in the field of IT?" the CJP asked rhetorically.
The AAG informed the court that three types of taxes are collected on petroleum products: customs duty, petroleum levy and sales tax. In response to the CJP's question, he revealed that 11.4pc GST was currently being charged.
Two profit margins, including that of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and petrol pump dealers, are gained through the sale of petrol and diesel, he said.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked AAG Nassar why petrol prices are not reduced in Pakistan even when crude oil prices fall from $100 a barrel to $50. "We don't decide the prices based on crude oil," the AAG responded.
CJP Nisar remarked that the court will order a complete audit of petrol pricing in the country.
Before adjourning the hearing for a week, the bench ordered relevant ministries and department to file written replies explaining the imposition of various taxes on petroleum products.
We are blessed to have institute like SC who is virtually taking care of each and every misdeed of government. I think we just need only institute like SC nothing else
Good decision by CJP
Good job CJP.
Governments in India an Pakistan will not let go of this cash cow. In India excise duty on petrol has been increased 14 times to keep the price high when international prices were falling. The only justification can be to curtail demand , particularly from vehicle users.
Sc is unaware, global prices is rising.
Very Nice. Good move in the public interest.
The present judiciary is a beacon of hope for the people of Pakistan, which is in oppressed by the current GOP.
Govt is not interested in issues related to general public ... there issue is only how to protect convicted NS
Why are sales taxes increasing? Import taxes and sales taxes are the only way any government can earn money if income tax revenue is low.
Once again, excellent decision in the name of true justice, transperency, checks and balances as well as due process of law by the wonderful Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.
But its not the role of SC to decide. Its a policy decision
this is not SC duty to decides taxes, until somone complaint. SC few month back take notice an make judicial commision head by Justics ameer hani for water problem in Karachi. Can somone info what progress till now?