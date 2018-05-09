DAWN.COM

IHC orders halting of TV shows 'promoting obscenity, indecency' in Ramazan

Mohammad ImranUpdated May 09, 2018

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday, while hearing a case on implementation of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (Pemra) code of conduct for Ramazan transmissions and morning shows, ordered putting an end to the airing of programmes like 'Neelam Ghar' and those "appearing to be like a circus show" during the holy month.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who took strong exception to the "circus" that programmes fronted by hosts including Dr Amir Liaquat, Sahir Lodhi, Fahad Mustafa and Waseem Badami had become, also ordered: "No programme suggestive of containing lottery and gambling, even apparently for a noble purpose like Haj/Umrah tickets etc shall be promoted to air either live or recorded."

The court stated that: "No activity in [an] individual or collective capacity of any citizen can be allowed which is against the glory of Islam, integrity, security or defence of Pakistan, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court," the order reads.

According to the order, "It is responsibility of the State to provide an atmosphere in accordance with the teachings and requirements of Islam as set out in the Holy Quran and Sunnah. As such indecency, morality and obscenity of any kind and nature is against the injunctions of Islam and offensive to guarantees provided by the organic law of the country ie. the Constitution."

"All law enforcing agencies and regulatory bodies are under statutory obligations to ensure that no activity prejudicial to the glory of Islam and the Constitution is permitted, individually or collectively on electronic or print media," it adds.

The court directed the Information Ministry, Interior Ministry and Pemra to ensure the following:

  • "Complete ban on advertisements, dramas and films of foreign origin, India in particular."

  • "10% of foreign TV contents which is permissible as per rules shall be allowed to be aired, subject to approval by the committee consisting of secretaries noted above and the chairman Pemra. The committee shall ensure that contents proposed to be aired are not in conflict with the injunctions of Islam, Constitution, Pemra laws, code of conduct and judgements of the superior courts of the country."

  • "All channels engaged in airing/spreading any content, which according to the regulator is obscene, indecent, immoral in ordinary dictionary meaning, be dealt with in accordance with penal provisions as provided by applicable laws."

  • In Ramazan, "no programme beside the guidelines issued by Pemra shall be aired and strict monitoring followed by stern action against the violators will be taken".

  • "No programme shall be aired [in Ramazan] resulting in disrupting the spirit of this holy month. Ramazan being month of Holy Quran should be observed in promoting the meanings and message of Quran in vernacular languages."

  • All TV channels should broadcast the call to prayer five times a day.

  • No advertisements can be aired at least five minutes prior to the breaking of the fast. Instead, Durood Sharif and dua "must be offered for the solidarity, prosperity, peace and tranquillity of Pakistan, well-being of all citizens and promotion of tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifices and acceptance of prayers."

  • It is expected of all channels and licensees of Pemra "that [the] respect and spirit of the holy month of Ramazan is not compromisd by any host or guest, either through appearance, or any act or words spoken".

The committee was ordered to file a report on the implementation of court directives upon completion of the first 10 days of Ramazan.

Comments (21)

1000 characters
Fawad
May 09, 2018 02:54pm

Great decision, well done

Ayman
May 09, 2018 02:56pm

Brilliant.. this is good news

Bitter Truth
May 09, 2018 02:57pm

Salute to the honourable judge!!!! Please stop this circus in the name of holy month

Sunny
May 09, 2018 03:02pm

Excellent Decision.. BRAVO IHC!

Chishti
May 09, 2018 03:04pm

Finally sanity seems to prevail... This mockery should end.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 09, 2018 03:07pm

Excellent and outstanding decision by the Islamabad High Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.

Zafar Iqbal
May 09, 2018 03:08pm

"only religious scholars holding no less than a PhD degree should be permitted to speak on such subjects". good news for Amir Liaqat Hussain

Tayyab
May 09, 2018 03:12pm

It should be up to the consumer to decide what they want to watch.

Akzis Miami
May 09, 2018 03:12pm

Excellent judgement. I wish this gentleman to be my next CJP

Amer Rao
May 09, 2018 03:13pm

A good step, Thank you IHC.

Concerned Citizen
May 09, 2018 03:20pm

So glad - I started liking this judge - very brave and bold decisions - good on you sir .... Pemra has been on snooze for years now ...

Rizvi
May 09, 2018 03:27pm

Good Job Justice. Love you

timetostopthis
May 09, 2018 03:28pm

Looks like TV channels are being run by children or immature people who need lessons on what they can and cannot show during Ramadan.

AFRIDI
May 09, 2018 03:29pm

Good decision, only qualified people should speak on the matters and issues of religion.

FNZ
May 09, 2018 03:33pm

Awesome! This is what we need!

Huma.
May 09, 2018 03:38pm

Bestest news so far today!

sami
May 09, 2018 03:39pm

very nice. Daily morning shows nust be checked too

Khanababa
May 09, 2018 03:45pm

Very good decision...

Aaqib
May 09, 2018 03:49pm

A step in a right direction !! In order to spread correct information we do need someone with a solid understanding of Basics Of Religion !!

Masterstroke
May 09, 2018 03:50pm

Interference of judiciary in unnecessary events. Who is running the country, anybody's guess.

Patriotic
May 09, 2018 03:55pm

This would be the lifetime achievement to Justice if it gets implemented. Bravo, hope it will trigger a change in society.

